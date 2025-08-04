Peskov with his boss Vladimir Putin (l.) KEYSTONE

Moscow and Washington are at odds. At the same time, Trump's special envoy Witkoff is expected in Russia soon. The Kremlin is making good weather.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The USA has deployed two nuclear submarines.

Nevertheless, the Kremlin is not worried.

Russia appreciates the efforts of the USA and Trump to end the Ukraine conflict, said Peskov. Show more

Russia sees no danger of a nuclear escalation despite the transfer of two nuclear submarines by US President Donald Trump. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was more about an emotional reaction to the situation. In fact, nothing has changed: "In this case, it is obvious that the American submarines are also on military standby," he was quoted as saying by the Russian state news agency Tass.

In response to threats from former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, Trump has reportedly ordered two nuclear submarines closer to Russia. Peskov warned that all sides should be very careful with nuclear rhetoric.

Kremlin spokesman: Putin alone determines foreign policy

There are different opinions on the situation in the leadership of every country, there are so-called hawks everywhere, said the Kremlin spokesman about Medvedev. But in Russia, President Vladimir Putin determines foreign policy. Medvedev is the deputy head of the Russian Security Council and has attracted attention since the beginning of the war against the Ukraine with his incendiary statements.

Russia appreciates the efforts of the USA and Trump to end the Ukraine conflict, said Peskov. It is not out of the question that Putin will receive Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff this week. The US President had initially set Moscow a deadline of 50 days to end the war and then shortened it. Otherwise, he threatened sanctions. According to the US, the shortened deadline is due to expire on Thursday (August 8).