Russia's deputy foreign minister has spoken to the state news agency Tass about Nato, whose eastern expansion the Kremlin still objects to: without a withdrawal, there will be no peace in Ukraine.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In an interview with Tass, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov calls for NATO to withdraw from Eastern Europe.

Moscow wants a situation as it was before 1997.

This means that NATO must not have troops in the Baltic states, on the Black Sea, in the Balkans and in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary. Show more

According to the Foreign Ministry, Russia is demanding a halt to the eastward expansion of NATO as a prerequisite for an end to the war against Ukraine. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told the state news agency Tass that the willingness to do so was a test of whether the USA was seriously seeking a better relationship with Russia.

"On the American side, practical steps are needed aimed at eliminating the causes of the fundamental contradictions between us in the area of security," said the deputy minister responsible for strategic armaments.

"NATO enlargement is at the top of the list of these reasons. Without solving this problem, which is fundamental and acute for us, it is simply impossible to resolve the current conflict in the Euro-Atlantic area." The USA should show "respect for Russia's very own interests".

Restore the status quo of 1996

The Russian leadership repeatedly presents the expansion of the Western alliance to the east and the possible inclusion of Ukraine as the reason for its war of aggression. Ryabkov referred to a memorandum from December 2021, i.e. two months before the attack on Ukraine.

In it, Moscow demanded a freeze on the admission of troops and the withdrawal of troop deployments in the new NATO states since 1997. The demand is still valid, Ryabkov said. In 1997, the then President Boris Yeltsin was forced to agree to the eastward expansion.

In concrete terms, this means that NATO should not only withdraw from the Baltic states, as "Newsweek" assumes. It also means that Moscow does not want to see Nato troops in Romania, Bulgaria, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, the Czech Republic or the Balkan states.

Pentagon considers withdrawal of 10,000 soldiers

Current considerations in the US Department of Defense to withdraw around 10,000 soldiers from Eastern Europe could "benefit the security of the entire continent", said the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister.

NATO had rejected the ultimatum at the time. Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, Finland and Sweden have joined the alliance; more troops are being stationed there to secure the Baltic states.

Ryabkov announced a third meeting between Russia and the USA in the near future in order to normalize the work of their diplomatic missions in the other country. He did not specify a date.