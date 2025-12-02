US President Trump has his confidants in Moscow negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine. An advisor to Kremlin leader Putin describes the five-hour meeting as useful. Now Trump is to be briefed.

The talks between Putin and US representatives on ending the war in Ukraine lasted five hours.

Putin's advisor spoke of constructive, substantive and useful talks.

After the talks, the sides were no further away from peace, but also no closer to a solution to the conflict. Show more

Russia and the USA appear to have come no closer to ending the war in Ukraine at a long meeting in the Kremlin, but the dialog is to continue, according to Moscow. President Vladimir Putin spoke for more than five hours with US special envoy Steve Witkoff and the son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, Jared Kushner. While there was no breakthrough in Moscow, the EU states agreed shortly afterwards on a ban on imports of Russian natural gas until the end of 2027.

Following the meeting in the Kremlin, we are no further away from peace, but also no closer to a solution to the conflict, said Putin's foreign policy advisor Yuri Ushakov. There is still a lot of work to be done. For example, there is still no compromise on the issue of the cession of Ukrainian territories demanded by Russia. Putin is demanding the entire Donbass in eastern Ukraine, although his army does not control all parts of the region. Kiev rejects the cession.

Kremlin: Witkoff wants to inform Trump first

The Putin advisor spoke of constructive, substantive and useful talks. It had been agreed not to make the negotiating line public. The American negotiators wanted to inform Trump of the results first - and then contact Russia again.

There was no talk of contacts with Ukraine, even though Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj said during a visit to Dublin that he was waiting for the results of the Russian-American meeting in Moscow.

Putin had given the US representatives friendly but also political signals for Trump, Ushakov said without giving further details. According to him, they also discussed a new start to economic cooperation between Russia and the USA. Moscow has an interest in lifting the tough US sanctions, which are increasingly affecting Russia's economy.

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's (3rd from right) talks with the US envoys - not diplomats or politicians, but a former real estate agent (Witkoff, 2nd from left) and a Trump family member (Kushner, 3rd from left) - lasted five hours. Image: Keystone/EPA/Kristina Kormilitsina/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool

Trump's son-in-law at meeting in the Kremlin for the first time

It was the sixth meeting with Putin this year for Witkoff, a Trump confidant, while Kushner took part in such a meeting for the first time. Both represent the part of the US administration that is focusing on a rapid resumption of economic relations with Russia.

At the end of November, a 28-point US peace plan was made public, which was subsequently criticized as a "Russian wish list" and a de facto declaration of surrender by Ukraine. It has undergone changes in recent days because many of the proposals were not acceptable to Ukraine and its European supporters. Most recently, American and Ukrainian representatives worked bilaterally on the plan, followed by the meeting in the Kremlin.

Putin threatens the Europeans

Putin began the war of aggression against Ukraine in February 2022, in violation of international law, when he allowed his troops to invade the neighboring country. Immediately before the meeting with Witkoff, he threatened Ukraine's European supporters with harsh words. "We have no intention of fighting with Europe, I have already said that 100 times. But if Europe wants to fight again and starts, then we are ready to do so immediately," he said.

Speaking to journalists, the Kremlin chief criticized the changes made to Trump's original 28-point peace plan at the urging of the Europeans. Europe's proposals were aimed at blocking the peace process, Putin told the Interfax agency.

With regard to Trump's plan, the EU states have repeatedly made it clear that they will not accept a forcible shifting of borders in Europe. Only Ukraine could decide on its territories.

EU agrees on complete renunciation of Russian gas

In order to become independent of energy imports from Russia in the long term and therefore less susceptible to blackmail, the EU states want to stop importing Russian natural gas completely by the end of 2027 at the latest. This was agreed by representatives of the governments of the EU member states and the European Parliament in Brussels. The EU Commission is to present an exit plan for Russian oil exports to Slovakia and Hungary next year. The two countries are the only ones in the EU that still purchase crude oil from Russia and are also highly dependent on Russian natural gas supplies.

The new rules are intended to supplement existing sanctions against Russia and make it more difficult for the raw materials superpower to continue financing its war of aggression against Ukraine.

Rubio not at meeting of NATO foreign ministers

Support for Ukraine is also to be discussed at a meeting of the foreign ministers of the NATO states in Brussels today. At their last regular meeting of the current year, they will also discuss the expansion of deterrence and defense, particularly with regard to Russia.

Discussions are also expected on airspace violations by Russian fighter jets and drones as well as suspected Russian acts of sabotage in Europe. Poland recently accused the Russian secret service of organizing an explosives attack on a Polish railroad line.

However, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the chief diplomat of the most important NATO state, is absent from the meeting in Brussels. He is being represented by his deputy Christopher Landau. A valid reason for Rubio's withdrawal was not given. A spokesperson merely stated that it would be completely unrealistic to expect Rubio to attend every meeting of the military alliance - especially as the minister had already taken part in dozens of meetings with NATO allies.

It is highly unusual for a US Secretary of State not to attend a formal NATO foreign ministers' meeting in person. Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul (CDU) is traveling to Brussels on behalf of the German government.