ARCHIVE - Rumen Radev (left) visiting Vladimir Putin in 2019 Photo: Yuri Kochetkov/POOL EPA/AP/dpa/Archive photo Keystone

Russia has welcomed the victory of former President Rumen Radev in the parliamentary elections in Bulgaria.

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"But of course we are impressed by the statements of Mr. Radev, who won the election, and of some other European leaders about the readiness to solve problems through pragmatic dialogue," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. "We welcome that."

Russia has always made its readiness for dialog clear, said Peskov. Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin had received Radev at the International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg in 2019 - when the Bulgarian was a guest there as president.

At the same time, Peskov said that it was still too early to draw conclusions as to "whether the general European climate is changing". There were other messages from Brussels. Moscow repeatedly accuses the EU of pursuing an anti-Russian policy.

Peskov emphasized that problems should be solved through negotiations. "Russia has never closed itself off to dialog. On the contrary - we are looking for dialog, but in most cases this has yet to find a counterpart in Europe," he said.

The EU has imposed a series of sanctions against Russia, which has been waging a war of aggression against Ukraine for more than four years.