Kristi Noem had to leave her post as US Secretary of Homeland Security at the beginning of March. Jack Dura/AP/dpa

The departure from office apparently does not mean the end of all privileges for Kristi Noem. According to a report, she will continue to live in a military home to which she is not officially entitled.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Former US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem continues to use a house on a military base in Washington despite her dismissal.

The building is actually intended for the leadership of the US Coast Guard, whose current commander wants to move in soon.

It remains unclear why Noem continues to live there, especially as government agencies have not yet commented on the matter. Show more

Former US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem is still making headlines: Although she lost her post back in March, she continues to use a house on a military base in Washington, according to a report in the "Wall Street Journal". The building on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling is actually intended for the leadership of the US Coast Guard.

According to the newspaper, Noem's vehicle was recently spotted in front of the house and she has also been seen on the premises several times by Coast Guard personnel. She had originally used the accommodation after US President Donald Trump dismissed the then Commandant Linda Fagan. Officially, neither the Department of Homeland Security nor the State Department commented on the events.

Noem was considered one of the Trump administration's most vocal voices on migration policy and came under pressure over controversial immigration enforcement operations before she was sacked.

Moving in because of protests

According to the Wall Street Journal, current Coast Guard Commander Kevin Lunday is planning to move into the house "shortly". He is currently still living in a neighboring building, which is actually intended for his deputy.

In principle, ministers of the Department of Homeland Security are not entitled to official residences. However, Noem - like other members of the government - temporarily moved to a military base following incidents with demonstrators and paparazzi. Why she continues to use the house even after her dismissal remains unclear.

Video from the department