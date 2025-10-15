US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem informs air travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport via video. EPA/ERIK S. LESSER/KEYSTONE

The ongoing shutdown is also causing long queues at US airports. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem is now letting frustrated air travelers know via video: The Democrats are to blame.

Oliver Kohlmaier

The ongoing shutdown in the USA has forced numerous federal authorities to restrict their work.

Many airports are refusing to broadcast the video, citing legal concerns. Show more

Due to the ongoing shutdown, air travelers in the USA have to put up with drastically longer waiting times at security checks in some cases. US Secretary of Homeland Security and ardent Trump supporter Kristi Noem is responsible for the federal agency TSA (Transportation Security Administration).

And for her, it is clear who is to blame for the misery: The opposition Democrats. To make sure everyone is aware of this, she has a video with appropriate messages broadcast at airports for specific target groups.

In the short clip, which was first reported by Fox News, Noem says to air travelers: "The TSA's top priority is to provide you with the most pleasant and efficient airport experience possible while keeping you safe".

However, she then goes on the attack, "Democrats in Congress, however, refuse to fund the federal government. Because of this, many of our operations are compromised, and most of our TSA employees are working without pay." Noem hopes that "Democrats will soon realize how important it is to reopen the government."

FIRST ON FOX: DHS Secretary Kristi Noem blasted Democrats for the government shutdown affecting TSA workers in a video that will play at every public airport in America. pic.twitter.com/LdhRmF6wlT — Preston Mizell (@MizellPreston) October 9, 2025

Airports refuse to broadcast

However, the propaganda film quickly brought the lawyers at the airport authorities onto the scene. This is because the overtly political messages may violate state and federal laws, including the so-called Hatch Act, which prohibits federal employees from engaging in partisan political activities.

According to several US media outlets, the airports in Phoenix, Las Vegas, Seattle, Portland, Charlotte and Westchester County, among others, are refusing to show the footage.

The shutdown in the US has been ongoing since October 1 because Republicans and Democrats in Congress have been unable to agree on an interim budget. Numerous votes did not receive a majority because the Republicans need the votes of the Democrats.

Numerous federal agencies are currently having to cut back on their work and in some cases are only allowed to carry out urgently needed tasks. According to the government, many employees are not being paid.

