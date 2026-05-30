Kubicki wins the battle for FDP chairmanship - Gallery Wolfgang Kubicki wins in the battle for the FDP chairmanship Image: dpa Change of guard at the FDP: Christian Dürr is succeeded by Wolfgang Kubicki at the head of the party Image: dpa European politician Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann was a surprise candidate for the FDP chairmanship Image: dpa Wolfgang Kubicki wins against Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann in the contest for the FDP chairmanship. Image: dpa Kubicki wins the battle for FDP chairmanship - Gallery Wolfgang Kubicki wins in the battle for the FDP chairmanship Image: dpa Change of guard at the FDP: Christian Dürr is succeeded by Wolfgang Kubicki at the head of the party Image: dpa European politician Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann was a surprise candidate for the FDP chairmanship Image: dpa Wolfgang Kubicki wins against Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann in the contest for the FDP chairmanship. Image: dpa

The FDP is still good for surprises. At the national party conference, there is a completely unexpected vote. Wolfgang Kubicki versus Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann is the alternative.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Wolfgang Kubicki is the new Federal Chairman of the FDP and prevailed against Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann at the party conference.

After several election defeats, the FDP has now undergone its second change of leadership within a year.

The new party leadership is already facing important tests in the upcoming state elections. Show more

Wolfgang Kubicki is the new federal chairman of the FDP. At the federal party conference in Berlin, the former deputy leader of the Liberals won the vote against the surprising European politician Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann with 59.27 percent. Kubicki received 390 of the 658 valid delegate votes, Strack-Zimmermann 259 votes.

Strack-Zimmermann, who comes from North Rhine-Westphalia, had only been nominated by 33 delegates immediately before the elections. She thus surprised Kubicki from Schleswig-Holstein, who had already announced his candidacy weeks ago.

Strack-Zimmermann justified her move with the disappointment of many members over the withdrawal of NRW state chairman Henning Höne for the position of federal chairman. She criticized the sometimes malicious treatment of Höne on social media in the run-up to the party conference.

Second new personnel start within a year

With the election of Kubicki, the FDP is making a fresh start in terms of personnel after a series of election defeats - the second in twelve months.

After the Liberals failed to reach the five percent hurdle in the federal elections in February 2025, former parliamentary group leader Dürr took over as head of the party. However, he was unable to turn the tide. This year, the FDP suffered bitter defeats in the state elections in Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate. In both states, they no longer made it into the state parliament. As a result, the executive committee and federal board resigned.

Long years in the Bundestag

In Kubicki, the delegates elected someone as chairman who is not exactly a signal for a generational change - but who has decades of political experience. The new party leader joined the FDP in 1971. He was state chairman in Schleswig-Holstein from 1989 to 1993 and has been deputy federal chairman since 2013.

Kubicki sat in the state parliament of Schleswig-Holstein from 1992 to 2017. He was a member of the Bundestag from 1990 to 1992, briefly from October to December 2002 and then from 2017 to 2025. During these eight years, he was also Vice President of the Bundestag.

Kubicki also used his political experience and high profile to promote himself as a candidate. The golfer, motorboat owner and white wine lover knows how to use provocative language and make headlines. He recently called Chancellor Merz an "egghead" after the CDU leader declared the FDP politically dead.

The new leadership team is only elected for one year. Team Kubicki will face its first test in September. New state parliaments will then be elected in Saxony-Anhalt, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Berlin.