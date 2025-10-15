Kuehne+Nagel vehicles at loading ramps in Möhlin AG. (archive photo) Bild: sda

Aid supplies worth around 10 million dollars are stored in a warehouse belonging to the Swiss company Kuehne + Nagel. The US government wants to destroy them - despite a long shelf life and rescue attempts.

The supplies are stored in Geel, Belgium, in the warehouse of the Swiss logistics company Kühne + Nagel, which, together with other organizations, tried in vain to prevent the destruction.

The US government remains committed to the destruction, but the timing and location are still unclear. Show more

The USA wants to destroy around 9.7 million dollars worth of aid. In the middle of it all: The Swiss company Kuehne + Nagel. This is reported by CH Media.

These are contraceptives that belong to the disbanded US development agency USAID and would actually have a shelf life until 2031. According to the CH Media report, they are stored in Geel, Belgium, in a warehouse belonging to the Swiss logistics company Kühne + Nagel.

The US government wants to destroy the aid supplies because they contain abortifacients - which, according to the CH Media report, is not true. There is not a single abortifacient on the inventory list of USAID goods stored in Geel. USAID was even prohibited by law from procuring abortifacients.

Kuehne + Nagel tried to save the aid supplies

Numerous organizations then sharply criticized the planned destruction of the aid supplies, which according to estimates would cost around 167,000 dollars.

In recent weeks, the Belgian government has been working to prevent the destruction of the goods; several organizations, including the Gates Foundation and the International Planned Parenthood Federation, have also declared their willingness to purchase the goods. According to CH Media, even Kuehne + Nagel has tried to save the goods through its own foundation. However, the US government rejected all these offers and insisted on the destruction.

It is currently unclear where and by whom the goods are to be destroyed. They are currently still intact in the warehouse in Geel.

Transparency note: An earlier version of this article referred to 9.7 billion dollars. This was incorrect, it is 9.7 million dollars.

