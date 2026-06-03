The country's armed forces announced at night on Platform X that air defenses were in operation. Explosion noises were associated with projectiles being intercepted. There was initially no information on the origin of the drones and missiles or the targets of the attacks.

However, since the beginning of the American-Israeli attacks on Iran at the end of February, the armed forces of the Islamic Republic have repeatedly fired such missiles at Kuwait and other states in the Persian Gulf. The US military maintains numerous bases there, which are only a few hundred kilometers away from Iran as the crow flies. Despite the ceasefire that has actually been in place since the beginning of April, there have recently been isolated Iranian attacks of this kind again. Tehran spoke of retaliation for attacks by the US military.

Shortly beforehand, the US military had announced that it had attacked an unladen oil tanker in the Persian Gulf with a missile, putting it out of action. The ship had attempted to call at an Iranian port on Tuesday and was therefore hit off the island of Kharg, which is important for Tehran's oil exports, the responsible regional command, Centcom, announced on X. On April 13, the USA began blocking all shipping traffic entering and leaving Iranian ports.