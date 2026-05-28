The Gulf state of Kuwait is being attacked by missiles and drones. The country's military announced early this morning on Platform X that air defenses were being deployed to fend off the attacks. There was initially no information on possible damage or casualties.

The source of the fire was also not initially reported. However, after the US-Israeli attacks against Iran began on February 28, Tehran fired missiles and drones at Kuwait and other US allies in the Persian Gulf.

The US military maintains numerous bases around the Persian Gulf. Despite the ceasefire in the Iran war that has been in place since April 8, the United Arab Emirates and other Gulf states have also recently reported sporadic renewed shelling. In addition, there have recently been isolated attacks between the US military and Iranian forces around the Strait of Hormuz.