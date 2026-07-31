Are Ukrainian drones now only targeting Russian logistics centers? Looking at their targets over the past few days, one might get that impression, but Kyiv is also making sure that Moscow cannot restore its refinery.

Here's what it's all about Ukrainian drones struck targets more than 1,000 kilometers from the front lines during the night of July 31.

Refineries remain a key target of Ukrainian attacks because Russia repeatedly repairs damaged facilities and brings them back online.

Logistics centers are also increasingly becoming targets for Kyiv, as they play a key role in e-commerce and in supplying soldiers. Summary created with

Friday, July 31, begins with bad news for the Kremlin.

As in previous weeks, Ukrainian drones have inflicted severe damage: They have penetrated a wide variety of regions and deep into the country’s interior, causing the sky to be shrouded in billows of thick, black smoke.

1: Volgograd, 2: Selenodolsk, 3: Nizhnekamsk, 4: Kaspiysk Google Earth

While Volgograd is “only” about 460 kilometers from the front, the cities of Selenodolsk and Nizhnekamsk in the Republic of Tatarstan are located about 1,000 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.

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A drone has also appeared over the port city of Kaspijsk in the Republic of Dagestan on the Caspian Sea. It, too, would have flown 1,000 kilometers—if it had taken a direct route as the crow flies. However, the actual distance traveled is likely to be significantly greater.

The aircraft used is a Ukrainian Aeroprakt A-22 Foxbat light aircraft that has been converted into a drone. Also in November 2024, an A-22 was launched against the naval base in Kaspiysk.

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On the Caspian Sea, the port of Kaspijsk may be the target; several warships are also stationed there. No detailed reports of damage are available yet.

Warships are moored in the port of Kaspijsk (center left), but the commercial shipping pier (top right) and the helicopter base (bottom right) could also be targets for Ukrainian drones. Google Earth

Refineries and Logistics Centers

What were the other targets? In Nizhnekamsk, Tatarstan, the local refinery was targeted: The Telegram channel Astra reports more than 30 explosions. Until now, the facility had been one of the few in Russia still operating at 100 percent capacity.

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This remains a key focus of Kyiv’s air campaign: Strikes against Vladimir Putin’s refineries must be carried out regularly to counteract the repairs Russia is undertaking. Two days earlier, for example, the Ryazan refinery was attacked again—along with a warehouse belonging to the company Wildberries.

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Wildberries is an online retailer and marketplace: During the recent attack in Selenodolsk, its domestic competitor Ozon was targeted. A video shows frightened employees leaving the warehouse while a Ukrainian drone strikes in the background.

This photo of an Ozon warehouse in Nizhny Novgorod—with a sign on the roof that reads, “This is not Wildberries. Fly on by”—reveals that the attack on Ozon didn’t come entirely out of the blue.

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The full extent of Kyiv’s airstrikes became apparent during the attack on Volgograd, where a Wildberries warehouse on one side and the local refinery on the other were hit—see the video at the top. According to the Ukrainian armed forces, the Lukoil facility—which had previously been operating at about 50 percent capacity—has been “destroyed.”

Why Wildberries?

In fact, the large warehouses operated by Wildberries and Ozon are currently considered targets of similar importance to Russia’s oil refineries. Since July 18, at least eight such logistics centers across the country have been attacked. They cover a total area of reportedly 860,000 square meters, which accounts for 15.4 percent of all Russian warehouses.

via X

These online retailers are legitimate targets because they sell military equipment. They sell sanctioned electronics, navigation devices, and chips that are needed to manufacture Russian missiles and drones.

via X

They supply not only the industrial sector but also soldiers and their families, who obtain body armor, radios, thermal imaging cameras, drones, and medical equipment there. At the same time, attacks on the online economy are disrupting national supply chains, which is slowing down production.

Hundreds of millions go up in smoke

In addition to the attacks on July 31, there were also attacks on Wildberries warehouses the day before—this time in Penza and the Udmurt Republic. These locations are 600 and 1,200 kilometers from the border.

Location of the city of Penza (1) and the Udmurtia region (2). Google Earth

The following social media post from the Pensa warehouse brand makes it clear that goods worth hundreds of millions went up in smoke as a result of these attacks on July 30.

In Sarapul, Udmurtia, Russians are forced to watch helplessly as yet another Ukrainian drone strikes the Wildberries warehouse, which is already on fire.

Another target of Ukrainian drone attacks on June 30 is the port of Taman in Russia, across from Crimea, which is important for logistics, and which ...

… with repercussions extending as far as Turkey, where the smoke from the burning oil has been detected. For Wildberries, the attacks have been devastating: The company is now seeking reportedly rent warehouses in Kazakhstan, where the goods are protected. The government is also expected to help the company.

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In contrast, those Russians who conducted business through Wildberries are left high and dry: Not only are they losing their goods, but they are now unable to even close their accounts with the company and withdraw their money, complains the blonde woman in the following X post. Apparently, the company is currently unable to make these payments.