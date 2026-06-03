In the western part of Lake Constance, the water level has fallen to the lowest level ever recorded for the month of June. This is due to the long absence of precipitation in the entire catchment area of Lake Constance and the small amount of snow in the mountains.

Boats are aground on the shores of Untersee. There had been too little rain for months, and April in particular was very dry, says Heinz Ehmann, head of the Thurgau Department of Water Quality and Use. As a result, too little snow was able to accumulate in the mountains to significantly raise the level of the lake with the melt.

Lake Constance reacts particularly sensitively to such dry periods. Along with Lake Walen, it is the only one of the large Swiss lakes that is not regulated. This means that high and low water have a particularly strong impact. The water level is currently around one meter below the long-term average in June.

The low water level also affects the shipping company Untersee und Rhein (URh). Due to the low water level of the Rhine after the outflow from the lake, the section between Stein am Rhein SH and Diessenhofen TG is not navigable.