Lake Garda in Italy is a popular vacation destination.

Many hotel rooms on Lake Garda remain unbooked this summer and retailers are also experiencing a drop in revenue. Camping guests from the north in particular are being criticized.

This summer, Lake Garda has seen a noticeable drop in visitor numbers. The vacation region, which usually attracts numerous guests from Germany and Italy, is currently struggling with underutilized hotels and declining revenues.

The hotel industry is particularly affected: according to Virginia Torre, president of the hoteliers in Lazise, around 20 percent of rooms remain unbooked. "There is a lack of last-minute bookings and reservations that are normally made a week in advance for the next two weeks," Torre explains to the "Corriere del Veneto". The Italian newspaper speaks of a "bitter summer".

Vendors in the vacation region are also experiencing lower sales. Fabio Pasqualini, a tourism entrepreneur, reports a drop in turnover of 10 to 20 percent compared to the previous year.

Decline in visitor numbers noticeable throughout Italy

The absence of German and Italian tourists is particularly noticeable. Although Scandinavians are coming, they prefer campsites and contribute less to turnover. "They don't go to bars or go shopping," complains Pasqualini.

One reason for the absence of German guests is the construction work on the Brenner highway, which makes the journey more difficult. "The journey from Bavaria now takes seven hours instead of five," says Pasqualini. Rising prices are also deterring many potential visitors.

The decline in visitor numbers is not limited to Lake Garda. Throughout Italy, tourists are paying more attention to their budgets, which has led to a 15 to 25 percent drop in the number of visitors to private beaches.

