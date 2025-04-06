Masses of water have flooded large areas in the US state of Arkansas. Keystone

Thunderstorms, tornadoes and flooding: The storms in the Midwest and South of the USA have had catastrophic consequences. A nine-year-old boy is swept away by the masses of water on his way to school.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Severe storms with heavy rain and flooding have claimed at least 16 lives in the Midwest and South of the USA.

Kentucky, Indiana, Missouri and Arkansas, where some of the heaviest rainfall in decades has been recorded, have been particularly affected.

The natural disaster caused massive destruction, including the collapse of a railroad bridge. Show more

The life-threatening storms in the Midwest and South of the USA have left a trail of devastation in their wake and are driving the death toll ever higher. According to media reports, at least 16 people have died since Wednesday as a result of the stormy weather and the resulting flooding - ten of them in the state of Tennessee alone.

There were further deaths in Kentucky, Indiana, Missouri and Arkansas. On US television over the weekend, there was talk of the heaviest rainfall in decades in some places.

In Kentucky, according to local police, a nine-year-old boy was swept away by the torrential floods on his way to the school bus in the morning. He could only be rescued dead. In Arkansas, a five-year-old child died in his home.

The disaster management authority confirmed that the death was related to the storm, but did not provide any further details. According to ABC News, the state received as much rain in a few days as it normally does in three months.

Masses of water cause railroad bridge to collapse

In some areas of the storm zone, entire districts and stretches of land were under water. Houses and cars sank to the edge of their roofs or were completely washed away. In northern Arkansas, the powerful floods caused a small railroad bridge to collapse when a freight train passed over it. Several wagons derailed and tipped into the water.

Massive floods due to heavy downpour in Nashville of Tennessee, USA 🇺🇲 pic.twitter.com/LVsgdTvR8B — Disaster News (@Top_Disaster) April 4, 2025

Violent squalls also covered houses and caused warehouses to collapse. Tornadoes were reported from several areas. In its tornado warnings, the National Weather Service pointed out the acute danger to life and called on residents to take shelter. In addition, meteorologists warned that river levels could continue to rise in the coming days and that the masses of water could also flood areas that had previously been spared.

It was only in March that severe storms in the Midwest and South of the USA claimed the lives of around 40 people.