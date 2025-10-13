On Sunday, October 12, an Airbus A300 belonging to DHL subsidiary EAT Leipzig hit its tail on landing. There have already been a number of incidents of this kind in recent years.

Adrian Kammer

No time? blue News summarizes for you An Airbus A300 hits its tail on landing in London.

The aircraft was able to land safely on the second attempt.

This is the third incident in two years involving an aircraft from this fleet. Show more

"Easy! Easy!", the man filming the failed landing can be heard shouting in the video. And then: "Tailstrike!"

In aviation jargon, this is called a "tailstrike" when an aircraft hits the ground with its tail. This can happen both during take-off and landing. It often happens when the pilot pulls the aircraft up too steeply and the angle of attack is therefore too great.

Not the first incident

This is what happened on Sunday when an Airbus A300 belonging to DHL subsidiary EAT Leipzig landed on approach to Heathrow Airport in London. A video shows the aircraft touching down with its rear end on the runway. The pilot had to take off and managed to bring the plane safely to the ground on the second attempt.

This is the third incident of this kind within two years in the A300 sub-fleet of 27 aircraft. Similar scenes occurred in Leipzig and Warsaw at the beginning of 2024. However, a direct connection has not yet been established.

