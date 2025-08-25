The restaurant "Accanto" no longer allows separate payment. Screenshot Google Maps

A new rule has recently been introduced in an Italian restaurant in Esslingen (Baden-Württemberg): guests are no longer allowed to pay separately. The landlord has had enough of endless discussions about small amounts - and has met with a surprising amount of understanding.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A restaurant in Esslingen no longer allows separate payment.

Landlord Salvatore Marrazzo justifies this with the high time expenditure for his waiters.

Experts see cultural differences between German and southern European customs. Show more

In Esslingen near Stuttgart, a restaurant owner is causing a stir: Salvatore Marrazzo, operator of the Italian restaurant "Accanto Semplicissimo", has introduced a ban on separate bills. As "Bild" reports, he has been informing his guests of this for three weeks with a notice.

The reason: there have been repeated discussions about small amounts. "It often happens that Swabians are fussy about who drank how many glasses from a bottle of red wine," explains the 56-year-old.

Swiss guests also have this peculiarity. This is almost impossible for his staff to cope with, especially at peak times: "If two large tables suddenly want to pay separately, it often means almost an hour's extra work for my waiters."

Marrazzo, who was born in Swabia himself, has been running his restaurant since 2018, employing 13 staff and serving specialties such as veal cheeks and monkfish. On busy evenings in particular, splitting the bills can disrupt operations considerably. That's why he has now had this information added to the menus.

No complaints so far

The reaction from customers has been surprising: there have been no complaints so far, on the contrary. "The guests are very understanding," says Marrazzo. Anyone who would still like to pay separately can register this in advance - the bill will then be prepared.

The landlord receives support from the German Hotel and Restaurant Association (DEHOGA). A spokesperson emphasized that separate payments often pose challenges for businesses. In addition to the additional time required, there could also be problems with the tax office if bookings are unclear.

Scientists also categorize the case. Nutritional sociologist Daniel Kofahl explains that the meticulous splitting of invoices is particularly common in Protestant regions. "In southern Europe, on the other hand, the focus is on eating together: people invite people over, take turns paying at further gatherings and thus strengthen friendship and sociability," he told Bild.