Following the SPD's poor performance in the NRW local elections, the new General Secretary Tim Klüssendorf had to justify himself on "Markus Lanz". The appearance turned into a tightrope act for him.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The SPD achieved its worst ever local election result in NRW - just over 22%.

On "Markus Lanz", Tim Klüssendorf defended the party, but met with sharp opposition.

The SPD politician also struggled in the debate on Israel and Gaza. Show more

The local elections in North Rhine-Westphalia left a bitter aftertaste, especially for the SPD. While the CDU only lost one percentage point compared to 2020 and remains the strongest party with 33%, the SPD has once again undercut its historically worst result to date. In 2020, the party scored just over 24%. Now it achieved just over 22%.

By comparison, the AfD tripled its results and achieved 14.5%. Reason enough for Federal Minister of Labor Bärbel Bas to say shortly after the election: "It didn't turn out to be the disaster that was predicted." ZDF presenter Markus Lanz countered this on his show on Tuesday evening: "Is that the claim?"

Meanwhile, looking at the new SPD General Secretary Tim Klüssendorf, Lanz wanted to know: "What has become of the SPD?" The politician talked his head off and explained that it was "undisputed" that it was "the worst result". Nevertheless, the media had reported in advance about a "blue wave" that had not happened. "I think we also have a great responsibility in how we report on this," said Klüssendorf with a serious expression.

However, he was unable to convince Markus Lanz with his argument. On the contrary: "Mr. Klüssendorf, this is really difficult now!" The SPD General Secretary stuck to his opinion, however, and was furious about terms such as "disaster" and "debacle", which are used in many reports. "You get the impression that we are going down completely," said Klüssendorf.

Markus Lanz to SPD politician Tim Klüssendorf: "I just want to shake you up"

Of course, it was the worst result for his party, but they had "still won a whole series of mayoral elections." At the same time, Tim Klüssendorf emphasized that he did not want to gloss over anything, because: "We know exactly where our tasks lie." However, Klüssendorf also said: "I just don't see why I should always say after an election result like this: 'Yes, that's right. We are the worst of all. (...) You also need a bit of posture."

A statement that left journalist Eva Quadbeck stunned: "It's not posturing if you say: it didn't turn out as badly as we expected." Lanz agreed: "Since Gerhard Schröder, you have lost 60 percent of your voters! You can't say we need a little better mood!"

SPD politician Tim Klüssendorf (center) clashed with Eva Quadbeck on "Markus Lanz" when he demanded more posture from his party. ZDF / Cornelia Lehmann

"That's a very abbreviated way of putting it!" Klüssendorf replied, annoyed, "Of course you can exaggerate it like that..." Lanz promptly countered: "I just want to shake you up." The SPD politician countered: "We don't need to be shaken up because we already know that." When the ZDF presenter reacted skeptically, Tim Klüssendorf asserted: "It's not at all the case that the SPD has a problem recognizing its own situation."

With regard to the consequences that need to be drawn, the SPD politician said that he believes his party must "categorically" turn its attention to "employees". To this end, he demanded on "Markus Lanz" that work incentives must be increased.

A demand to which the ZDF presenter responded soberly: "Then, in case of doubt, you would have to make sure that not working is not worthwhile. And that working is much more worthwhile than not working." Lanz went on to tease: "In recent years, we've always let people get away with more than we've demanded from them. That's a fact!" An accusation that Tim Klüssendorf could not deny. He said meekly: "Exactly, and we're correcting that now."

Tim Klüssendorf: "I have a hard time with the term genocide"

Klüssendorf was vague when it came to Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip. When Lanz wanted to know, "What is that for you? War crimes? Is it genocide?", the SPD Secretary General replied: "Definitely against international law. I have a hard time with the term genocide - (...) also because of our history." Nevertheless, he admitted that the pressure on Israel must be "increased". "What is really needed now is a European effort to move Israel away from this path," said Klüssendorf.

Despite all the solidarity "that we have with Jews, that we have with this state", the situation is "something that cannot leave us cold, but must force us to make use of the leeway we have." While journalist Martin Machowecz joined Klüssendorf in classifying criticism of Israel as fundamentally difficult, Lanz pointed out: "It's not a question of questioning Israel's existence. Nor is it about anti-Semitism. This is about Israeli government action."