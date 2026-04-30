On "Markus Lanz" on ZDF, SPD parliamentary party leader Matthias Miersch warned of new turbulence - not only because of the tense global situation, but also with regard to possible consequences for Germany.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Markus Lanz confronts SPD parliamentary group leader Matthias Miersch with criticism of the government and rising new debt.

A question about the behavior of Chancellor Friedrich Merz causes a noticeably tense moment in the studio.

At the same time, Miersch warns of possible global turbulence - for example due to the situation in the Middle East and the Strait of Hormuz. Show more

The planned reforms and growing new debt are putting the German government under pressure. This is exactly where Markus Lanz started in his program on Wednesday evening. "These are decisive days in this government: budget, new record debts", the ZDF presenter opened the panel discussion and made it clear that the 2027 federal budget is not just about figures, but also about the ability to act politically. Journalist Eva Quadbeck agreed and described the nervousness in the government environment and spoke of the "concern that this government could get into even more difficult waters".

Lanz passed the assessment on directly to SPD parliamentary group leader Matthias Miersch: "How do you feel when you hear that?" Miersch put the brakes on: "I think we have to be very, very careful with such statements." He defended the government's course because: "We are aware of our responsibility! (...) We have already decided a lot of things." He warned that it was far too early to be calling it a day: "I want to point this out: It is highly reckless." He also dismissed speculation about the coalition coming to an end: a minority government would "certainly not be more stable".

Matthias Miersch: "Mr. Lanz, I have the utmost respect for you ..."

Lanz countered and painted a bleak picture of the economic situation: "We are losing tens of thousands of industrial jobs every month. (....) In other words, something is really moving in the wrong direction!" It was therefore only a step from the budget issue to the question of whether the government could still act as one.

The trigger for the current debate: SPD leader Lars Klingbeil reported at an SPD conference on Tuesday that he had been shouted at by Chancellor Friedrich Merz at a coalition meeting in Villa Borsig in mid-April. Lanz picked up on this and wanted to know from Miersch: "What is it like when Merz gets loud?"

The SPD politician was evasive: "Mr. Lanz, I hold you in extremely high esteem, but please understand that I really am sticking to it: We need a sphere where we can really trust each other." Eva Quadbeck, meanwhile, was more specific and named the subject of the dispute - the abolition of a public holiday: "It actually got loud when it came to the first of May."

Miersch did not confirm the details, but made it clear why the SPD was not willing to compromise on this issue: Labor Day is "a very, very important day for his party. (...) In this respect, the discussion about the first of May (...) was a point where we were very tough."

Matthias Miersch: "This could mean turbulence for this state, for this society, for this world"

Things got really heated when it came to the planned new debt. Lanz was stunned: "We are talking about almost 200 billion in new debt for the coming year alone". Miersch then referred to the global political burdens: "I would also like to point out that the framework conditions in recent years have of course been highly complex and difficult. Much of this has come about since corona, for example. We then experienced the Russian war of aggression. We now have the Iran crisis." Lanz followed up and accused the SPD politician: "You recently suggested taking on even more debt!" Miersch immediately contradicted: "I didn't!" He even asked for proof: "Do you have a recording?"

The politician finally explained: "I could be wrong, but I have the impression at the moment that we are not yet discussing socio-politically what the closure of the Strait of Hormuz could actually mean." Miersch warned: "We are not yet (...) feeling the consequences of this closure. (...) And that could mean turbulence for this state, for this society, for this world."

It is precisely for this reason that "the constitution of the Federal Republic of Germany has provided a possibility for us to deviate from the debt rule. That does not mean that I have advocated this." Lanz reacted with irritation: "So you are assuming that we will have to incur new debt?" Matthias Miersch answered honestly: "I'm not assuming that at the moment, but I would say that I don't think it's unlikely that we will face more difficult times in the coming weeks and months given the global situation."