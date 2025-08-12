Another major fire in Greece - Gallery Firefighters fight tirelessly on the ground and from the air. (archive picture) Image: dpa Devastating forest and bush fires are currently breaking out again and again in Greece. (archive picture) Image: dpa Another major fire in Greece - Gallery Firefighters fight tirelessly on the ground and from the air. (archive picture) Image: dpa Devastating forest and bush fires are currently breaking out again and again in Greece. (archive picture) Image: dpa

Civil defense warns of high fire risk in large parts of the country. Fires are already raging in several regions. Tourist destinations are also affected.

No time? blue News summarizes for you There are currently fires in several regions in Greece.

Including on vacation islands such as Zakynthos and Kefalonia.

The fire is being fueled by drought and strong winds.

The Ministry for the Protection of Citizens has issued the second-highest warning level for a third of the country. Show more

Vacation islands such as Kefalonia and Zakynthos, popular travel destinations such as the Peloponnese and Halkidiki peninsulas: Fires are raging again in a number of regions in Greece. Prolonged drought and sometimes strong winds provide the best conditions for the flames and are also making firefighting work more difficult.

Houses on the Ionian island of Zakynthos, among others, are currently threatened by a major fire, as the newspaper "Kathimerini" reports. There is also a fire in the Fokida region north of the Peloponnese peninsula and on the island of Kefalonia, although no residential areas are in danger.

The Greek Ministry for the Protection of Citizens is calling on citizens to be careful and not to light any embers. The ministry has issued the second-highest warning level for around a third of the country due to the high fire risk.

The affected areas include almost the entire Peloponnese peninsula, the northwest coast of the country, the islands of Lesbos and Samos and the Halkidiki peninsula. The strong winds, which can turn even a spark into a major fire, are expected to continue locally for the next few days.

