A Boeing AH-64 Apache combat helicopter of the Dutch armed forces flies in front of Bandvagn 206 all-terrain vehicles during the Aurora 26 maneuver near Lund in Sweden on April 29. KEYSTONE

Where vacationers flock in droves in the summer, NATO soldiers have been training for war these days. Experts warn that Russia could test the West right there: on the Baltic Sea island of Gotland.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The idyllic vacation island of Gotland lies off the Swedish coast - and experts believe that Russia could test NATO there of all places. That's why thousands of soldiers have been rehearsing the defense of the island these days.

"Whoever controls Gotland controls the central part of the Baltic Sea from the Polish coast to the archipelago between Sweden and Finland," said the Commander-in-Chief of the Swedish Armed Forces, Michael Claesson, to the German Press Agency on the fringes of the major Swedish-led exercise "Aurora 26".

⚔️🇺🇦 How Ukrainian drones "destroyed" NATO troops, the Associated Press reports. The scenario of the Aurora 26 exercises is as follows: an unnamed enemy is building up a military presence near NATO's eastern borders. Gotland is facing power outages and food shortages due to sabotage.



[image or embed] — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) 13. Mai 2026 um 12:45

Since the end of April, 18,000 soldiers from twelve NATO countries and Ukraine have been deployed on land, sea and in the air in Sweden. The scenario: growing hybrid attacks and an increased enemy presence along Nato's eastern border.

The threat is real: Russia has been rattling its sabres in the Baltic Sea for some time. Just this week, the appearance of a Russian warship off Fehmarn caused unrest.

Ukrainians show Nato soldiers the drone war

"What we in the West sometimes misjudge is the level of strategic risk Russia is prepared to take," said Claesson. "If the Russians know one thing, it's that all Western countries are currently investing massively in their defense. So why should they wait while there are still vulnerabilities that could be exploited?"

#Aurora26 is officially over.

For over two weeks, 18,000 people from 13 countries took part in one of Sweden’s biggest exercises ever.



A huge thank you to everyone.



We are proud to defend Sweden and our allies, our freedom and right to live the way we choose#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/xg35PQOyHk — Försvarsmakten (@Forsvarsmakten) May 13, 2026

Ukrainian drone pilots like the 24-year-old with the call sign "Tarik" therefore played a key role in the exercise. "Drones are among the most important lethal weapons on the battlefield today," said the Ukrainian. "We are teaching the Swedes how to use them better - there is still a lot of room for improvement."

Swedes and Ukrainians trained side by side with US soldiers on Gotland. They emphasized the "exceptionally good cooperation" despite transatlantic tensions.

"The USA is our strongest military ally"

"The USA is our strongest military ally - any change in its presence naturally has an impact on the overall dynamic," commented Claesson, casting doubt on the Americans' loyalty to the alliance.

🇺🇦🇸🇪 Ukrainian drone operators joined the Aurora 26 exercises in Sweden, sharing frontline drone warfare experience with NATO troops.



[image or embed] — 24Hours Ukraine (@24hoursukraine.bsky.social) 8. Mai 2026 um 22:26

However, the fact that the Europeans should take more responsibility for their own defense is a natural development and "should not be interpreted as if the Americans were withdrawing completely".

US President Donald Trump had questioned the USA's Nato membership, partly out of frustration at the lack of support from allies for his war with Iran. Most recently, he also announced the withdrawal of around 5,000 US soldiers stationed in Germany.