New talks in Iran war unclear - Iran threatens "hell" - Gallery Islamabad is gearing up for a new round of delicate talks. Image: dpa Trump is demonstratively calm. Image: dpa US Vice President Vance is to lead the US delegation again this time. (Archive image) Image: dpa The Strait of Hormuz remains blocked. (archive image) Image: dpa New talks in Iran war unclear - Iran threatens "hell" - Gallery Islamabad is gearing up for a new round of delicate talks. Image: dpa Trump is demonstratively calm. Image: dpa US Vice President Vance is to lead the US delegation again this time. (Archive image) Image: dpa The Strait of Hormuz remains blocked. (archive image) Image: dpa

Will there be new negotiations between Iran and the USA? The uncertainty is great. Time is pressing as the ceasefire expires. Germany warns Iran.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Shortly before the ceasefire between the USA and Iran expires, it is unclear whether new negotiations will take place.

Donald Trump accuses Iran of violating the ceasefire and considers an extension unlikely.

The US naval blockade remains a key point of contention, while Europe is urging Iran to enter into talks. Show more

Shortly before the ceasefire between Iran and the USA expires, a continuation of the negotiations is uncertain. According to media reports, US Vice President JD Vance is preparing to travel to the Pakistani capital Islamabad. However, there was no official confirmation at first. There were also no clear official signals from the Iranian side of a willingness to engage in dialog. The 14-day ceasefire expires on Thursday night Central European Time.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has accused Tehran of repeatedly disregarding the ceasefire. "Iran has violated the ceasefire multiple times!" Trump wrote in a new post on Truth Social. The US President did not give any details; his post only included this one sentence. Trump had previously said that he considered an extension of the ceasefire with Iran to be "very unlikely" if there was no agreement with Tehran before it expired.

Iran's military expressed its readiness for a resumption of hostilities. The military is ready for action and will not be taken by surprise, reported the Iranian news agency Tasnim, mouthpiece of the powerful Revolutionary Guards. New targets have been identified for a return to war. From the first moment attacks are resumed, a "hell" will be created for the Americans and Israelis, it said.

German government calls on Iran to engage in dialog

In the tug-of-war over a new meeting, the German government is calling on Tehran to accept the US offer of talks. "We are now urgently calling on Iran to come to Islamabad and negotiate constructively with the United States of America," said Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on the fringes of a meeting with EU colleagues in Luxembourg. There is an outstretched hand from the Americans, which Iran should take in the interests of its own people.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told Fox News that she was confident that the USA would conclude a "really good agreement". Leavitt went on to say that the USA was close to reaching an agreement.

Trump: not under any pressure

In the event of the ceasefire expiring, Trump had once again threatened destructive attacks. Oil prices have recently risen again significantly due to the tense situation, particularly in the Strait of Hormuz, which is important for global trade. In the USA, too, fuel is more expensive than it has been for years - a sensitive issue for Trump in an election year. Nevertheless, the US President demonstrated composure: he was under no pressure to reach a deal, he wrote on Truth Social.

Trump says the Iranian side has called and wants a deal. Alex Brandon/AP/dpa

The conflict over the Strait of Hormuz heightened tensions at the weekend. Iran announced the opening of the strait on Friday, but withdrew this on Saturday. According to the US military, the USA has now ordered 27 ships to turn back or return to an Iranian port since the start of its own blockade.

The Iranian news agency Tasnim has now reported that participation in the "spectacle staged by the USA" is linked to the lifting of the naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, among other things. The German Press Agency also learned from Pakistani security circles that the US naval blockade is currently a key hurdle.

Threats in the Lebanon theater of war

Ahead of new talks between Israel and Lebanon in Washington, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has once again threatened to kill the head of Hezbollah. Naim Kassim would "pay with his head", said Katz according to media reports.

According to the news portal "ynet", the minister said that disarming the Lebanese Hezbollah militia would remain the overarching goal even during a ceasefire. Hezbollah had attacked Israel "in the service of its Iranian masters" and would pay the price.

The ambassadorial talks between Israel and Lebanon will continue in Washington on Thursday, according to a US State Department spokesman.

Amid a wave of executions, Iran's judiciary has carried out another death sentence in connection with the mass protests in early January. A man was executed at dawn, the Misan news agency, which is affiliated with the judiciary, reported. He was accused of setting fire to a mosque in Tehran during the uprisings.