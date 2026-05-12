He was one of only two Swiss cardinals in the Vatican: Emil Paul Tscherrig. He died in Rome on Tuesday at the age of 79. (Image from the year 2023) Keystone

The Catholic Church mourns the death of Swiss Cardinal Emil Paul Tscherrig. Born in Upper Valais, he was considered one of the Vatican's most experienced diplomats.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Cardinal Emil Paul Tscherrig from Valais has died at the age of 79.

Tscherrig worked in the Vatican's diplomatic service for decades and was most recently the Pope's ambassador to Italy and San Marino.

The Swiss cardinal took part in the election of Pope Leo XIV in 2024. Show more

Cardinal Emil Paul Tscherrig from Valais has died. The long-time Vatican diplomat died at the age of 79, as confirmed by a Vatican spokesperson on Tuesday. The cardinal, who came from the Upper Valais, took part in the election of Pope Leo XIV last year.

This was reported by the Catholic media center kath.ch on Tuesday, citing the College of Cardinals. Tscherrig was in the diplomatic service of the Vatican until 2024, most recently he was the first non-Italian to serve as papal ambassador to Italy and San Marino, the report continued. Tscherrig had lived in Rome since his retirement in 2024.

In 2023, Pope Francis (2013-2025) elevated the Swiss to Cardinal. Alongside Curia Cardinal Kurt Koch, he was the only Swiss papal elector. After his death, the College of Cardinals still has 242 men, 118 of whom are under 80 years old and are currently likely to elect a new pope.

Priest since 1974

Tscherrig was born the eldest of eight children in a family of mountain farmers in Unterems VS. He attended elementary school in Unterems and from 1961 the college in Brig. After graduating from high school, he studied philosophy and Catholic theology at the seminary in Sion and at the University of Fribourg.

The diocese of Sion ordained him a priest in 1974. He then studied canon law at the Pontifical Gregorian University and entered the diplomatic service of the Holy See in 1978.