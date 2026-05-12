Cardinal Emil Paul Tscherrig from Valais has died. The long-time Vatican diplomat died at the age of 79, as confirmed by a Vatican spokesperson on Tuesday. The cardinal, who came from the Upper Valais, took part in the election of Pope Leo XIV last year.
This was reported by the Catholic media center kath.ch on Tuesday, citing the College of Cardinals. Tscherrig was in the diplomatic service of the Vatican until 2024, most recently he was the first non-Italian to serve as papal ambassador to Italy and San Marino, the report continued. Tscherrig had lived in Rome since his retirement in 2024.
In 2023, Pope Francis (2013-2025) elevated the Swiss to Cardinal. Alongside Curia Cardinal Kurt Koch, he was the only Swiss papal elector. After his death, the College of Cardinals still has 242 men, 118 of whom are under 80 years old and are currently likely to elect a new pope.
Priest since 1974
Tscherrig was born the eldest of eight children in a family of mountain farmers in Unterems VS. He attended elementary school in Unterems and from 1961 the college in Brig. After graduating from high school, he studied philosophy and Catholic theology at the seminary in Sion and at the University of Fribourg.
The diocese of Sion ordained him a priest in 1974. He then studied canon law at the Pontifical Gregorian University and entered the diplomatic service of the Holy See in 1978.