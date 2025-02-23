9.05 a.m.

In an interview with "t-online", FDP politician Konstantin Kuhle sharply criticizes the restrictions for Germans living abroad in the Bundestag elections. "It's a scandal because many Germans abroad are being prevented from exercising their democratic right. That is unworthy of a democracy."

The deadlines are too short, especially in early elections, so that many votes cannot be counted in time, says Kuhle. He assumes that "individual German citizens will file objections against the election result whose vote was not counted".

In numerous countries, German voters reported frustration when voting by post for the election, which took place under shortened deadlines.