Great mourning for biathlon legend Laura Dahlmeier. Imago

Three months after the death of Laura Dahlmeier, her father and family friend Thomas Huber reveal how they learned of the accident in the Karakoram. The body of the 31-year-old mountaineer has still not been found.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Laura Dahlmeier died in a rockfall on Laila Peak in Pakistan at the end of July.

Her boyfriend Thomas Huber held on to the hope of being able to save her until the very end.

Her father confirms that her body was never found - the family continues to mourn. Show more

The death of Laura Dahlmeier not only shook the mountaineering world, but also deeply moved millions of people. Now her father Andreas Dahlmeier and family friend Thomas Huber talk about the last hours of the two-time Olympic champion.

The tragic accident took place on July 28 on Laila Peak in Pakistan's Karakoram Mountains. Dahlmeier was on her way with her rope partner when she was hit by a falling rock at an altitude of around 5700 meters. Despite an immediate emergency call, it quickly became clear that any rescue would be too dangerous - a wish that Dahlmeier herself had previously expressed: No one should risk their life because of her.

Now, three months after her death, her friend Thomas Huber, himself an experienced extreme mountaineer, describes the dramatic hours following the accident inDer Spiegel: "I assumed that we had a chance of saving her," he says. "I knew that the night would be hard for her on the wall. I just thought: Laura, hang in there."

Dahlmeier's body will never be recovered

"It was clear to me that we had to mobilize everything," recalls Huber. He and other mountaineers reached a nearby US expedition on the Masherbrum via satellite contact. Together, they set off in helicopters to search for Dahlmeier. "I hoped she was still alive," says Huber.

When the news of her death was finally confirmed, Huber informed his father. "And then we both cried," he says in the interview.

The loss is particularly difficult for the family because Dahlmeier's body has still not been found.

"We would have liked to take Laura home," says her father. "But it wasn't possible to get her. It was too dangerous. When Thomas climbed up again later, she was nowhere to be found."

As a farewell, the alpinist placed a small memorial plaque at the foot of the summit wall. He filmed the spot and later showed the footage to his family. "It's a beautiful place where Laura is now at peace," he says.

For her father, this is a small consolation. "There is no longer any chance of recovering her. But she remains where she was happy - in the mountains."