On "Markus Lanz", Karl Lauterbach reacted surprisingly calmly to speculation about CSU leader Markus Söder and possible plans for power in Berlin. The SPD politician considered the theory that Söder could benefit from a crisis and succeed Friedrich Merz to be far-fetched.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you On "Markus Lanz", there was speculation about Markus Söder's possible ambitions for power.

Karl Lauterbach thought little of the theory that Söder could succeed Friedrich Merz.

At the same time, the debate about Germany's debt policy and the economic situation escalated. Show more

After losses in the local elections in March, it seems as if CSU leader Markus Söder wants to readjust his political image. In April, Bavaria's Minister President told the Münchner Merkur newspaper that he would post fewer food pictures on Instagram in future. Political expert Robin Alexander now attests to Söder's change of course on "Markus Lanz": "The CSU is in a deep crisis. (...) Söder's skirt is burning at every corner."

In Alexander's view, Söder is now going on the offensive instead of retreating: "I think he even sees an opportunity to get back into the game nationwide because of the Berlin crisis." The expert described the CSU leader as an "instinctive politician" and added that Söder sensed an opportunity to increase the discussion about "whether Friedrich Merz is the right man".

Lanz then turned to Karl Lauterbach and asked: "Mr. Lauterbach, does that scare you? (...) If he eats less sausage now, he will have much more time for politics. That could be difficult for you." However, the SPD politician remained calm and countered: "I think the thesis is steep that he is dreaming of succeeding Friedrich Merz in the predicament he now finds himself in (...)." Lauterbach added: "That would not be a threat if he were to replace Friedrich Merz. But I don't think he would do any better either."

Robin Alexander warns about Merz and Klingbeil: "It could end badly"

The conversation continued with the question of how serious the tensions within the government really are. Lanz wanted to know: "Does that smell like traffic lights to you?" Lauterbach clearly denied this and said: "You can't compare it at all. This coalition is currently trying to get important reforms on track. And these are reforms that are controversial. (...) But the reforms will come in the end." Although it is "hard work and the mood is tense", Lauterbach emphasized that there are "no centrifugal forces in the sense that someone does not want to participate".

Karl Lauterbach has little use for a Markus Söder in the chancellor's office. ZDF

Robin Alexander nevertheless saw warning signs and said that the relationship between Friedrich Merz and Lars Klingbeil was "in crisis". "There's something wrong and it could end badly," warned the political expert. At the same time, he categorized the problems more broadly: "The problem doesn't lie with individual people, but with a really bad phenomenon in which the mainstream parties have also drifted apart. The SPD parliamentary group in the Bundestag is more left-wing than it used to be, (...) but so is the CDU/CSU parliamentary group."

Things finally became really controversial when the panel discussed the federal budget. Lanz suggested that the black-red coalition wanted to increase debt by 200 billion euros. Economist Veronika Grimm was clearly concerned about this: "If you look at the big picture, you can see that (...) the budget is getting out of hand."

Karl Lauterbach strongly disagrees with economist: "You can't escalate it like that"

Grimm warned of a dangerous combination of higher debt and weak growth: "The more additional debt you take on and the less growth you generate, the more painful it will be." Her conclusion was correspondingly gloomy: "In order to have sustainable growth, we need investment from private companies. We're not seeing that at the moment - things are going downhill. We need technological progress and not much progress is being made in this area."

Lauterbach did not want to leave it at that and said clearly: "You can't put it like that." Grimm countered: "But you have to (...) make it clear to citizens what kind of situation we are in." Lauterbach nevertheless warned against exaggerated doom and gloom: "If you listen to us here, you can get the impression that the place is going to blow up in our faces. Of course, it's not like that in reality." The SPD politician referred to the need for government investment and argued: "We have made these large investments now - this 500 billion - because we have a huge deficit in infrastructure. Without strong support for infrastructure, we will not see the technological development that we need."

This is why reconstruction cannot be achieved without new loans: "The infrastructure that is broken (...) cannot be rebuilt without the state getting into debt. And we are less indebted than other countries." Lanz then asked CSU politician Florian Dorn: "What is your problem with this budget?" Dorn referred to the initial situation: "We are now coming out of several years of (...) economic stagnation." In his view, the government is ultimately "just buying itself time with these debt packages". Dorn called for this phase to be used urgently to "actually implement these structural reforms". He warned: "If we don't use the time, the debt will cost us."

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