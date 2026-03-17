The Piton de la Fournaise volcano on the island of La Réunion has been active since the end of February. On Wednesday, the lava also reached the national road. Now there is growing concern about a dangerous ocean eruption.

Nicole Agostini

Videos are currently circulating on social media showing a lava flow crossing a road on the island of La Réunion. The incident occurred on Wednesday when lava from the erupting Piton de la Fournaise volcano reached the RN2 national road.

This had to be closed for safety reasons. No people were injured. The volcano has been active since the end of February.

Reunion Island is an island in the Indian Ocean. It is located in the east of Madagascar and belongs to France. Source: Google Maps

What is an ocean entry?

If the volcano's activity continues at the same rate as before, an ocean entry could occur.

Watch the video to find out what an ocean entry is and what the consequences would be.

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