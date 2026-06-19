Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov does not view the European Union as a suitable negotiating partner for bringing an end to the war in Ukraine. The real goal of European politicians is not to negotiate with Russia, but to save the government of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and to maintain the neighboring country as a base for continued confrontation with Russia, Lavrov wrote in an article published online by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Previously, an EU official had confirmed that the office of EU Council President António Costa had made contact with Russia regarding possible negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. However, no substantive discussions had taken place. Costa’s unsanctioned outreach to Russia caused irritation among EU heads of state and government.

In the article, Lavrov accused EU politicians of using their engagement merely as a pretext for the expansion of the West—particularly NATO and the EU—toward Russia’s borders. He argued that Europe is interested in Moscow’s defeat in the war, cannot be considered an impartial observer, and attributes “aggressive plans” to Russia. This, he said, is not a basis for comprehensive talks. Lavrov also warned of possible mutual nuclear strikes with catastrophic consequences in the event of a direct confrontation between Russia and NATO.

Ukraine has been defending itself for more than four years against an invasion ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin.