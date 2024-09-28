Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks at the UN General Assembly. (archive picture) Bild: Mary Altaffer/AP/dpa

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov sees only one culprit for all the mistakes in the world - the West. Russia recently distanced itself from the United Nations Pact for the Future.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has clearly rejected a new start in international relations.

The West would trample on all the unshakeable values of globalization.

With regard to Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, Lavrov senses a British-American conspiracy to destroy Russia. Show more

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has clearly rejected a new start in international relations. "What kind of global cooperation can we really talk about when the West has trampled on all the unshakeable values of globalization that it has been telling us about from this lectern for so many years," Lavrov said at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Russia had recently distanced itself from the United Nations Pact for the Future, which was supposed to have been unanimously adopted by 193 UN members last Sunday.

At the same time, Lavrov categorically rejected any Russian responsibility for problems in the work of various United Nations bodies, such as the Security Council. "The blame for this lies exclusively with the West," he explained. "The unprecedented level of arrogance and aggressiveness of Western policy towards Russia is not only destroying the idea of global cooperation propagated by the UN Secretary-General, but is also increasingly blocking the functioning of the entire system of global governance, including the UN Security Council," Lavrov continued.

Lavrov recalls Russian nuclear weapons

With regard to Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, Lavrov sensed a British-American conspiracy to destroy Russia. Secret plans had already envisaged the destruction of the then Soviet Union in 1945. "But the Anglo-Saxon strategists of today are not hiding their plans," claimed Russia's foreign minister. "They still expect to defeat Russia at the hands of the illegitimate neo-Nazi regime in Kiev, but they are already preparing Europe to plunge into a suicidal adventure."

In this context, he recalled the nuclear arsenals of the Russian armed forces and "the senselessness and danger of the idea of wanting to fight to victory with a nuclear power, which Russia is". Just a few days ago, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin once again threatened to use nuclear weapons. According to this, any conventional attack on Russia supported by a nuclear power would be regarded as a joint attack by these countries, Putin said.

