Three elections, no solution: Kosovo’s government is still nowhere in sight. One female politician is now responding with unusual measures.

Here's what it's all about Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti was pelted with eggs in parliament.

The trigger was his decision to postpone the parliamentary session once again.

For months, efforts to form a government have been thwarted by a lack of majorities. Summary created with

Kosovo's acting Prime Minister Albin Kurti was physically assaulted in his country's parliament because of his stalling tactics during negotiations. Time Kadrijaj, a member of parliament from the small opposition party AAK (Alliance for the Future of Kosovo), threw eggs at the prime minister, according to media reports in the capital, Pristina.

The 61-year-old trained physician was exasperated because Kurti had once again postponed an attempt to hold a constituent session of the legislature following the last parliamentary election on June 7. Kurti asked for more time to continue coalition negotiations.

In Kosovo, a former province of Serbia that declared its independence only in 2008 following a bloody war, the political situation has been deadlocked for a good year and a half. During this period, there have been three parliamentary elections.

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In the regular election in February 2025, Kurtis’s party, “Vetevendosje” (meaning “Self-Determination” in English), lost its absolute majority but remained the largest party. Since efforts to form a government failed despite months of negotiations, early elections were held in December 2025.

The largest party does not have an absolute majority

The third parliamentary election in June of this year became necessary because the previous parliament was unable to elect a new head of state by the deadline. This was due to a lack of the quorum required by the constitution. Kurtis’s party, Vetevendosje, still does not have an absolute majority: it holds 53 of the 120 seats—four fewer than in the last election in December 2025.

Kurti is currently continuing his search for coalition partners with whom he could at least reach an agreement on the appointment of the Speaker of Parliament, so that the new parliament can be constituted. The Constitutional Court had set a 30-day deadline for this, which began on July 8, the date of the official confirmation of the election results, and has now expired. In addition, the 60-day period within which Parliament must elect a new head of state began on August 6.

Other opposition parties also condemned Kurti’s delaying tactics. “Kurti treats Parliament as his personal property,” railed Enver Hoxhaj, a member of Parliament from the Democratic Party (PDK) and former deputy prime minister (2017–2019).

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