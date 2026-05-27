According to the army, another soldier has been killed in an Israeli attack in Lebanon. He was killed in an attack near the town of Nabatija in southern Lebanon, the Lebanese army announced. The Israeli military did not comment at first.

A soldier had been killed in an attack on Tuesday. He was killed in an Israeli attack in the Bekaa Valley, the army announced. His body was recovered in the afternoon. The Israeli military announced that it was investigating the matter.

The Lebanese army is not a party to the war between Israel and Hezbollah. The Lebanese government is also not a party to the war. It agreed a ceasefire with the Israeli government in mid-April. However, both Hezbollah and Israel continue to attack each other. The situation has recently escalated significantly once again. In Lebanon in particular, Israel is once again launching fierce attacks.