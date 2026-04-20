ARCHIVE - Residents walk past destroyed buildings in Lebanon (archive photo). Photo: Bassam Hatoum/AP/dpa Keystone

According to the authorities, several people have been injured in an Israeli attack in Lebanon despite a ceasefire. The Ministry of Health in the capital Beirut reported that six people were injured in an attack in the province of Nabatija in southern Lebanon. An Israeli army spokesman denied the attack. He said that there was no information about such an attack by Israel.

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A ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon has been in place since last week after more than six weeks of war.

The current agreement states that Israel should refrain from "offensive" operations against targets in Lebanon, but the country may defend itself against planned, imminent or ongoing attacks.

From shelling to war again?

Many in Lebanon fear a repeat of the events of the 2024 ceasefire, when months of mutual shelling led to open warfare between Israel and Hezbollah. A ceasefire was agreed at the end of November 2024. However, both sides repeatedly accused each other of violations. The Israeli military continued to attack the neighboring country almost daily. According to the UN, dozens of civilians were also killed in the process.

Israeli soldiers are still stationed in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah claimed to have attacked Israeli tanks there in the afternoon.