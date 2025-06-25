Zohran Mamdani is surprisingly in the lead in New York. Instagram

Zohran Mamdani has taken a surprisingly clear lead in the Democratic primary for mayor in New York City. The left-wing congressman is well ahead of the favorite Andrew Cuomo.

Petar Marjanović

The left-wing city parliamentarian Zohran Mamdani has surprisingly won the Democratic Party primary for mayor of New York City - or is at least on the verge of doing so.

As the "New York Times" reports, the 33-year-old is well ahead of the long-time favorite, former governor Andrew Cuomo, with 43.5 percent of the vote (36.4 percent). The newspaper writes that Mamdani has "electrified" young voters.

Complicated electoral system delays result

The result is not yet official, as the preferential voting system applies in New York. The final count will take place on July 1. Although Mamdani is leading in the first votes, Cuomo could theoretically still overtake him - albeit only with a lot of luck.

Mamdani celebrated his result that night with an emotional victory speech: "We did it. I will be your Democratic candidate for mayor of New York City." His message: the city must once again become affordable for everyone. Among other things, he is calling for free buses, a rent freeze and higher taxes for the rich.

Cuomo concedes defeat

Cuomo, who was considered the clear favorite for months, conceded defeat. "Tonight was not our night," said the 67-year-old to his supporters, according to the New York Times.

He left open whether he would still run as an independent candidate in the fall - although he would already have a place on the ballot. He is hardly considered to have a chance of catching up with Mamdani.

Billionaire campaign not enough for Cuomo

Mamdani, a democratic socialist with roots in Uganda and India, impressed with an energetic campaign and strong support among young voters. In recent days, many left-wing politicians - from Bernie Sanders to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez - have called for him to be elected.

Remarkably, despite millions from super PACs like "Fix the City", backed by billionaires like Michael Bloomberg, he was able to prevail. According to the New York Times, he rallied tens of thousands of volunteers, visited every neighborhood and won prominent supporters like City Treasurer Brad Lander.

The Democrats' decision could have national repercussions. This is because Mamdani's election success is seen as a signal for a possible political realignment.