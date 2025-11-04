US elections in the ticker Left-wing Democrat Mamdani becomes new mayor of New York
Sven Ziegler
5.11.2025
New York City elects a new mayor. Elections are also being held in California, New Jersey, Virginia and other US states. You can find an overview of all developments, results and reactions here - updated regularly.
- Elections were held in New York, California, New Jersey and Virginia on Tuesday (November 4, 2025).
- The election of the next mayor of New York in particular is seen as a test of public sentiment in Donald Trump's America.
- According to US media projections, the left-wing Democrat Zohran Mamdani has won the nationally significant mayoral election in New York
- The Democrat will be the first Muslim mayor of New York.
- Voter turnout is at a historic record high.
- New governorships are filled in New Jersey and Virginia.
- In California, a vote is held on how to divide the electoral districts.
- The blue News Ticker shows you all the important developments in real time.
5:24 a.m.
Californians vote to redraw electoral districts
California voters on Tuesday approved an initiative to redraw the state's congressional districts to give Democrats an advantage. It is a major victory for the party in a highly charged statewide redistricting battle that could decide who takes control of the US House of Representatives next year.
The Associated Press news agency called the result shortly after the polls closed at 8pm (local time).
The electoral maps approved by voters with "Proposition 50" make it likely that five of California's congressional seats currently held by Republicans could go to Democrats in next year's midterm elections. They also strengthen the re-election chances of three Democrats currently in office in now hotly contested districts.
The decision is seen as a triumph for Gov. Gavin Newsom, an early proponent of the "gerrymandering" plan.
-
5 a.m.
Mamdani is a challenge to established power structures
The victory of left-wing Democrat Zohran Mamdani in the mayoral elections in New York City is a challenge to the established power structures in US politics. He represents a clear break with the Democrats' previous course and is also an enemy of Trump and his Republicans. Mamdani financed his election campaign mainly through small donations - a deliberate signal against the influence of big donors, which he accuses Republicans and Democrats alike of using. During the election campaign, he was supported above all by young voters, trade unions and many people with a history of immigration.
It is expected that his success will fuel an internal debate within the Democrats: between those who are backing a much more left-wing approach in order to stand up to President Trump and those who are campaigning for a more moderate course. Mamdani and his political supporters - including the well-known Senator Bernie Sanders and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez - see the election result as proof that left-wing politics can be capable of winning a majority in the USA.
Mamdani was born in Uganda, has Indian roots and is considered an up-and-comer on the American left. He is currently still a member of Congress in the state of New York. His mother is the well-known director Mira Nair ("Mississippi Masala", "Salaam Bombay!"), his father is a professor at Columbia University.
During the election campaign, he promised a policy that is primarily geared towards the needs of low and average earners and aims to reduce the horrendous cost of living in the metropolis: He plans a rent cap, free buses and free childcare. This is to be financed by higher taxes for the wealthy and companies.
-
4.38 am
Left-wing Mamdani becomes the new mayor of New York
According to US media projections, the left-wing Democrat Zohran Mamdani has won the nationally significant mayoral election in New York. The 34-year-old had an unassailable lead after more than 95 percent of the votes had been counted, as the AP news agency and several US television stations reported on the basis of figures from the New York election administration.
At the head of the largest city in the USA and as the first Muslim to hold this office, the charismatic newcomer could become a weighty opponent to US President Donald Trump. Shortly before the election, Trump had threatened to cut federal funding for the city if Mamdani won.
New York City is not only regarded as the economic and cultural center of the United States. The East Coast metropolis with around eight million inhabitants also carries special political weight.
According to the projections, Mamdani won by around ten percentage points over New York's former governor Andrew Cuomo, who had run as an independent candidate after his defeat in the Democratic primary and had already conceded defeat. Republican Curtis Sliwa finished a distant second. Trump had called for Cuomo's election in order to prevent Mamdani from winning.
-
4.30 a.m.
High voter turnout in New York City
More than two million people cast their vote in the mayoral election in New York - the highest turnout since 1969, according to election officials.
More than two million people cast their vote in the mayoral election in New York - the highest turnout since 1969, according to election officials.
Polls are open until 9pm.
If you are on line by 9pm, you will be allowed to vote pic.twitter.com/oHcSBl9RgH
The previous mayor, Democrat Eric Adams, had also entered the race despite a corruption scandal, but then withdrew his candidacy due to low chances of success.
-
4.11 a.m.
Media: Left-wing Mamdani becomes new mayor of New York
According to US media projections, the left-wing Democrat Zohran Mamdani has won the nationally significant mayoral election in New York. The 34-year-old will therefore head the largest city in the USA from January - the first Muslim to hold this office. Shortly before the election, US President Donald Trump had threatened to cut federal funding for the city if Mamdani won. The newcomer could become an important opponent to Trump in the future.
According to the projections, Mamdani prevailed against New York's former governor Andrew Cuomo, who had run as an independent candidate after his defeat in the Democratic primary. Republican Curtis Sliwa finished far behind. Trump had called for Cuomo to be elected in order to prevent Mamdani from winning.
More than two million people cast their vote - more than at any time since 1969, according to election officials. The previous mayor, Democrat Eric Adams, had also entered the race despite a corruption scandal, but then withdrew his candidacy due to low chances of success.
-
4.09 a.m.
Democrat Mikie Sherrill elected governor of New Jersey
US Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill has been elected Governor of the US state of New Jersey. Sherrill, a former Navy helicopter pilot and four-time congresswoman, defeated Republican Jack Ciattarelli, who was supported by President Donald Trump, on Tuesday (local time). This is according to vote counts and calculations by the AP news agency. It consolidates the Democratic majority in a state that reliably votes blue in presidential and Senate elections - but has shown signs of leaning towards the conservative camp in recent years.
The start of the election in New Jersey was disrupted on Tuesday after officials in seven counties received email bomb threats that law enforcement later determined to be unfounded, according to the state's top election official, Lieutenant Governor Tahesha Way. A judge granted a one-hour extension at some polling places after Democrats filed for three schools that had previously received emailed bomb threats.
-
Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025, 3:24 a.m.
Detroit: Democrat Mary Sheffield becomes mayor
Democrat Mary Sheffield has won the election for mayor of Detroit, defeating Solomon Kinloch Jr. on Tuesday. This is according to vote counts and calculations by the AP news agency. This makes her the first woman to be elected mayor of the major city in the US state of Michigan. The office is officially non-partisan. Sheffield will succeed Mike Duggan, who held the office for three terms and did not run again.
-
These are the candidates in New York City
- The 34-year-old left-wing Democrat Zohran Mamdani is considered the favorite in the mayoral election. The current member of the New York State Assembly promises, among other things, a rent freeze, free buses and childcare. Mamdani wants to raise taxes on the wealthy and companies to finance this.
- The former Democratic governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, is running against Mamdani as an independent candidate. The 67-year-old Cuomo resigned from his position as governor of the state in 2021 following allegations of sexual harassment.
- The third candidate is Republican Curtis Sliwa, who ran in the last election in 2021 and lost to Democrat Eric Adams. Sliwa founded the Guardian Angels citizens' initiative in New York at the end of the 1970s, with which volunteers ensure cleanliness or support the police to prevent crime.
-
The US East Coast metropolis of New York is electing a new mayor. As soon as the polling stations opened, queues formed in many places in this liberal stronghold with more than eight million inhabitants.
Children at public schools have the day off. The polling stations close at three o'clock in the morning German time on Wednesday - after which the first results are expected.
A record number of more than 700,000 people had already cast their votes in polling stations set up for this purpose in the days leading up to the election - plus tens of thousands by post.