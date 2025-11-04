5 a.m.

The victory of left-wing Democrat Zohran Mamdani in the mayoral elections in New York City is a challenge to the established power structures in US politics. He represents a clear break with the Democrats' previous course and is also an enemy of Trump and his Republicans. Mamdani financed his election campaign mainly through small donations - a deliberate signal against the influence of big donors, which he accuses Republicans and Democrats alike of using. During the election campaign, he was supported above all by young voters, trade unions and many people with a history of immigration.

It is expected that his success will fuel an internal debate within the Democrats: between those who are backing a much more left-wing approach in order to stand up to President Trump and those who are campaigning for a more moderate course. Mamdani and his political supporters - including the well-known Senator Bernie Sanders and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez - see the election result as proof that left-wing politics can be capable of winning a majority in the USA.

US Senator Bernie Sanders (l.) and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (r.) supported Zohran Mamdani (m.) in the election campaign. (October 26, 2025) Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Heather Khalifa

Mamdani was born in Uganda, has Indian roots and is considered an up-and-comer on the American left. He is currently still a member of Congress in the state of New York. His mother is the well-known director Mira Nair ("Mississippi Masala", "Salaam Bombay!"), his father is a professor at Columbia University.

During the election campaign, he promised a policy that is primarily geared towards the needs of low and average earners and aims to reduce the horrendous cost of living in the metropolis: He plans a rent cap, free buses and free childcare. This is to be financed by higher taxes for the wealthy and companies.