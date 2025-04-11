Two AfD politicians are said to have mimicked left-wing politician Dirk Bruhn because of his tremors. Bruhn attacked them head-on. The two AfD politicians deny the gesture.

The two are said to have previously imitated him because of his Parkinson's tremor. The left-wing politician speaks of a "misanthropic gesture".

The AfD duo deny the gesture. One of them wants to take legal action against the leftist. Show more

There was a political scandal in the state parliament of the German federal state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern on Thursday.

Left-wing parliamentarian Dirk Bruhn called two members of the AfD parliamentary group, Enrico Schult and Thore Stein, "not only political but also human assholes" from the lectern.

A video of this went viral on Thursday evening and caused a wave of solidarity on social media.

Inhumane gestures in parliament

In Bruhn's view, this was preceded by inhumane gestures: the two AfD politicians are said to have mimicked symptoms of his Parkinson's disease during a previous debate.

"During yesterday's debate on the wolf, the front row of the AfD parliamentary group imitated my trembling," said Bruhn. "It doesn't bother me. But it shows me that you are not only political assholes, but also human ones." In the same breath, Bruhn apologized to the other MPs for his choice of words - he "couldn't think of anything better".

The president of the state parliament, Birgit Hesse (SPD), responded by calling him to order. Calls to order in German parliaments are verbal warnings from the chair of the session.

«They are not only political assholes, but also human assholes!» Dirk Bruhn Left-wing MP

The head of the Left Party in the federal state, Hennis Herbst, later defended his parliamentary colleague: "As a state party, we expressly share this criticism and agree with the choice of words of our comrade Dirk Bruhn, despite being called to order."

AfD presents itself as innocent

The AfD MPs rejected the accusation. In personal statements in the state parliament, Schult and Stein denied having mocked Bruhn. This cannot be verified independently, as the state parliament has not published a video recording. Schult and Stein sit on the right fringes of the state parliament.

Schult also announced legal action against the left-wing politician and spoke of a "verbal derailment" that was "completely out of order". The AfD accused the Left of using provocation in the face of poor poll ratings.

