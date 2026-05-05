After the fatal rampage in Leipzig with two victims, the suspected perpetrator is coming more into focus. New reports show: The 33-year-old was still in a psychiatric facility shortly before the crime.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The suspected gunman in Leipzig was still undergoing psychiatric treatment one day before the crime.

The background to his release is unclear and raises new questions.

The investigation into the murder is ongoing, but a political motive is currently being ruled out. Show more

After the fatal drive through Leipzig's city center, there are increasing indications of the suspected perpetrator's mental state. According to several German media reports, the 33-year-old German was still in a psychiatric facility the day before the crime.

On Monday, the man drove a car through a busy pedestrian zone. Two people - a 63-year-old woman and a 77-year-old man - were killed. Dozens of other people were affected and several were injured. The public prosecutor's office is investigating two counts of murder and attempted murder.

Psychiatric stay raises questions

Particularly explosive: according to "Bild", the man is said to have entered the facility himself, but was forced to leave shortly afterwards. Apparently, this was not done voluntarily, but in connection with conspicuous behavior towards other people.

It is not yet clear exactly under what circumstances the release took place. What is certain, however, is that forced placement would only have been possible if there had been an acute danger to himself or third parties.

Whether such a danger was assessed differently by the responsible authorities is now the subject of the investigation.

Act without political motive

The authorities are currently assuming that this was a lone offender. There are currently no indications of a political or religious motive.

The man was arrested after the crime without resistance. According to media reports, he appeared apathetic during the journey and afterwards.

He was medically examined after his arrest. He is currently considered unfit for detention and is back in a psychiatric facility.

600 meters through the city centre

The crime itself took place within a few minutes - with devastating consequences. The car drove several hundred meters through a busy shopping street and hit numerous people.

Only a bollard stopped the car. Eyewitnesses reported chaotic scenes, panicked passers-by and injured people on the street.

It is still unclear why the incident occurred. The exact role of the previous hospital stay has also not yet been conclusively clarified.