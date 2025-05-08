First pontiff from the USA - papal superlatives - Gallery Prevost is now the 267th pope in history. Image: dpa The history of the papacy is eventful. Not every pontiff has been granted a long term in office. Image: dpa First pontiff from the USA - papal superlatives - Gallery Prevost is now the 267th pope in history. Image: dpa The history of the papacy is eventful. Not every pontiff has been granted a long term in office. Image: dpa

Never before has a pope come from the USA. What will Robert Francis Prevost's term of office as Leo XIV be like and how long will it last? A look at history shows: The range is wide.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Robert Francis Prevost is the first American to be elected pope; the 69-year-old archbishop from Chicago now leads the Catholic world church as Leo XIV.

The history of the papacy stretches back to the Apostle Peter and shows a wide age range of office holders - from 18-year-old John XII to 95-year-old Benedict XVI.

The papacy was characterized by extreme terms of office: Urban VII held office for only 12 days, while Pius IX was in office for over 31 years. Show more

From 18 to over 80 years: over the long history of the papacy, there have been very different office holders. Not all of the 266 pontiffs to date have had time to settle into the highest office of the Catholic Church. Robert Francis Prevost is the first American to be elected Pope.

The new man

Close to people and now at the head of the Catholic Church: Robert Francis Prevost is the 267th pontiff. The 69-year-old archbishop from Chicago has chosen the papal name Leo XIV. He will be the first US-American to lead the 1.4 billion members of the universal church.

The first

The Catholic Church's first pope was the Apostle Peter, one of Jesus' disciples. He died in Rome in the year 64 or 67. All subsequent popes are considered his successors.

The youngest

The youngest pope ever elected was John XII, who became head of the Catholic Church in 955 at the age of just 18.

The oldest in the election

The oldest popes ever elected were Coelestine III and Coelestine V, elected in 1191 and 1294. Both were 84 years old at the time of their election.

The oldest ever

Nobody was older in office than the Italian Pope Leo XIII. He died in 1903 at the age of 93. Benedict XVI was even older: the German pope - born Joseph Ratzinger - was 95 when he died on New Year's Eve 2022. However, he had already resigned in 2013.

The shortest term of office

The pope with the shortest term of office was Urban VII. He died of malaria just 12 days after his election in 1590. The Italian John Paul I was not in office for much longer in 1978: just 33 days.

The longest term of office

The pontificate of Pius IX lasted more than 31 years. He died in 1878.