Leo XIV is the new pope Leo XIV opened his papacy with these words +++ Two Swiss arrested in the Vatican
Dominik Müller
9.5.2025
The conclave has elected Francis' successor: Leo XIV is the first pope from the USA. All developments in the ticker.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- The conclave with 133 cardinals from all over the world began on May 7 in the Sistine Chapel.
- The cardinals elected the new Pope on the second day after four rounds of voting in the conclave: Cardinal Robert F. Prevost chose Leo XIV as the pope's name.
- Leo XIV had clear words in his first speech.
- Film tip stream now with blue Video: "Conclave" | Secret power games in the Vatican - a new pope is elected
-
LivetickerNew posts
-
Liveticker closed
-
1.23 pm
Pope Leo XIV addresses the faithful in English for the first time
He is the first American pope: Leo XIV. In keeping with his origins, he began his first mass in his new office in English - only to switch to Italian later on.
The intimate ceremony in the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican was attended by his former fellow cardinals, who had surprisingly elected him as the new head of the Catholic Church. And
-
12.35 pm
Pope warns of dramatic consequences of loss of faith
In his first mass as the new Pope, Leo XIV warned of the consequences of the loss of faith.
This often has "dramatic side effects: for example, the meaning of life is lost, mercy is forgotten, the dignity of man is violated in the most dramatic ways, the crisis of the family and many other wounds from which our society suffers considerably", he said.
In today's world, faith is seen as something "absurd", as something for "weak and less intelligent people". Other things are often preferred to faith, such as technology, money, success, power and pleasure, said Leo. According to him, the figure of Jesus Christ is also often only seen as a "charismatic leader or superman". This is a "de facto atheism", emphasized the new head of the Catholic Church.
Before his sermon, Leo, the first pope from the USA, addressed the cardinals in English. They had called him to "carry the cross and be blessed with this task", he said of his election. "And I know that I can count on each and every one of you to walk with me as we continue as a Church, as a community of friends of Jesus, as believers, to proclaim the good news, to proclaim the Gospel."
-
09.56 a.m.
"Today is...?": New pope causes hilarity on election night
On the evening of his election, the new Pope Leo XIV visited his previous accommodation in the Palazzo del Sant'Uffizio and joked with the faithful. In a video distributed by the Vatican on Platform X, he can be seen blessing bystanders.
Leo is greeted with applause on his arrival, many bystanders have their cell phones out, as can be seen in a longer recording on the Italian website "Fanpage". As he gets out of the car, he is greeted with shouts of "Long live the Pope". Leo shakes hands with the clergy and others present, some kiss his hand.
A girl asks Leo for a blessing and a signature for a book, which she hands him. The newly crowned pope, who was previously known by his real name Robert Francis Prevost, jokingly asks if he should use his old signature, which is now outdated. He then writes a few lines in her book and asks, to the amusement of those present: "Today is...?" - as if he didn't have the date of his papal election in his head.
-
08.16 a.m.
Two Swiss arrested in the Vatican
The Roman police arrested three men near the Vatican on Thursday. Two of them are Swiss, the third is Spanish. They are 30, 41 and 41 years old. The three had made a provocative banner campaign. This was reported by the Italian news agency Adnkronos.
The men had unfurled an English-language banner with religious content near the press gallery in front of St. Peter's Basilica. On it, the Islamic end-time figure Mahdi was announced as the "next pope". The banner had a QR code on it, which, according to the police, led to a video with Islamic apocalyptic content.
A police patrol came by immediately and arrested the men. They had made an unauthorized demonstration and disturbed a religious celebration. According to the police, the men are said to have blocked the path of the faithful to the procession to the Holy Gate. The police are continuing to investigate the case.
-
5.08 a.m.
Leo XIV's brother: He wanted to be a priest as a child
According to his brother, the new Pope Leo XIV wanted to be a priest even as a child. Just as other children play with dolls or pretend to be soldiers in games, his brother wanted to play "priest", John Prevost, Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost's older brother, told US broadcasters CBS and ABC. "And so he took our mother's ironing board and put a tablecloth over it, and we had to go to Mass," Prevost said in an interview with CBS. His younger brother took this very seriously and knew prayers in both Latin and English.
John Prevost, brother of the newly-elected Pope Leo XIV, speaks with @perezreports about his brother’s unexpected journey to the Vatican and what type of pope he could be. pic.twitter.com/RkVC45oldN— ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) May 8, 2025
John Prevost also reported that a woman who lived on the same street as his family had already told his brother in first grade that he would be the first US pope.
Prevost went on to say that he was shocked and incredulous at his brother's election as Pope, but also very proud. It was a "great responsibility". He will travel to Rome on Friday to take part in the celebrations at the Vatican.
-
3.50 a.m.
Victims of abuse hope for Leo
The German victims' initiative "Eckiger Tisch" expects structural changes in the Catholic Church from the new Pope Leo XIV. "The challenges are great. The necessary structural changes range from the reform of canon law, the introduction of clear procedures and transparent processes when it comes to dealing with suspected cases, to a change in the Catholic Church's attitude towards human sexuality," says Matthias Katsch, spokesperson for the initiative. A lot of time has already been wasted, criticizes Katsch. "Three popes have already dealt with the abuse crisis, which has developed into a global crisis of credibility for the Church. And we are still waiting for far-reaching consequences." However, he has high hopes for the new pope. "He has good prerequisites," says Katsch.
-
Friday, May 9, 2025, 0.49 a.m.
African heads of government congratulate Pope Leo XIV.
Following the election of Pope Leo XIV, several African heads of government and church representatives have also sent their congratulations. The President of Mozambique, Daniel Chapo, declared that the people and the government of the Republic of Mozambique had received the news of the election of the American Robert Prevost with joy and jubilation. Around nine million Catholics live in the south-east African country, a former Portuguese colony.
The Senegalese President, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, commented on X "I wish the Pope a pontificate full of achievements and blessings in the spirit of interreligious dialog, peace and human fraternity." Although Senegal is predominantly Muslim, it has a significant Catholic minority.
J’adresse mes chaleureuses félicitations au Cardinal Robert Prevost, élu Pape sous le nom de Léon XIV.— Bassirou Diomaye Faye (@PR_Diomaye) May 8, 2025
À Sa Sainteté Léon XIV et à toute la communauté catholique, je souhaite un Pontificat rempli d’accomplissements et de bénédictions, sous le signe du dialogue interreligieux,…
Congratulations also came from Kenya. Kenyan Archbishop Anthony Muheria recalled numerous visits by the new Pope to his country. He described him as "a very pleasant person and a good listener". The Catholic Church is the second largest Christian denomination in Kenya.
In the run-up to the papal election, many believers in Africa had hoped that a black cardinal from the African continent would be elected as Pope Francis' successor.
-
23:59
Empire State Building lights up for Leo
The world-famous Empire State Building in New York is illuminated in honor of Pope Leo XIV. The building in New York is to be illuminated in gold and white, the operator announced. The iconic 380-metre-high building in Manhattan always takes on corresponding colors in relation to special world events - this time for the first US head of the church.
-
23:48
Peruvian citizenship could have helped Prevost
Apart from his nationality, the American Robert Prevost had always been considered one of the favorites for the papal election. Given the geopolitical power that the United States already wields in the secular sphere, a US pope had long been a taboo. But Prevost, who was born in Chicago, was possibly also considered because he is not only an American but also a Peruvian citizen and had lived in Peru for years, first as a missionary and then as a bishop.
His predecessor Francis had been a great supporter of Prevost. He brought the American to the Vatican in 2023 to head the Dicastery for Bishops, which examines bishop appointments from all over the world. It is one of the most important tasks in the Catholic Church. As a result, Prevost had such an influential role before the conclave as few other cardinals.
-
22:55
Church expert: Leo XIV could become "Pope of Peace"
According to the Augsburg church historian Jörg Ernesti, the new Pope Leo XIV could become a "Pope of peace". He spoke first and foremost about peace, said the professor of church history at the University of Augsburg. "This and the choice of name could indicate that he wants to build on his predecessor Leo XIII."
His pontificate (1878-1903) went down in history as particularly political. "Leo XIII was a great statesman who began to mediate peace. During his term of office, the Holy See mediated eleven times in international conflicts."
The fact that the US-American Robert Francis Prevost was elected pope was a big surprise, said Ernesti - but someone who apparently managed to get both the conservative and progressive cardinals on his side very quickly.
"He is a Francis man," said Ernesti, adding that he had been appointed cardinal by Francis. But there are differences to his direct predecessor. His appearance on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica shows this. Unlike Francis, the new pontiff wore a gold brocade stole like previous popes. "In terms of appearance, he is no Francis II."
-
22:32
Patriarch Bartholomew: welcomes the Pope with great expectations
The spiritual leader of Orthodox Christians, Bartholomew I, has welcomed Pope Leo XIV to his office. "I welcome the new Pope, the new Bishop of Rome, with great fraternal love in Christ and great expectations," said the Patriarch of Constantinople at an event in Athens. He also announced a trip to the Vatican.
Referring to his many years of cooperation with the previous Pope Francis, Bartholomew expressed his hope for further progress in Catholic-Orthodox relations. "I hope that His Holiness Pope Leo XIV will be a dear brother and comrade-in-arms ... for the unity of the entire Christian family and for the good of all humanity."
-
22:07
Choice of languages in Pope Leo XIV's speech is seen as a signal
In his first speech as the new Pope, the US-American Robert Prevost did not speak in his mother tongue English. Professor Bruce Morrill from Vanderbilt University in Nashville in the USA saw this as a signal for his term of office. The prevailing opinion was that there would be no pope from the USA because of the geopolitical implications, said Morrill, who is also a Jesuit priest himself.
By first speaking in Italian, Prevost had made it clear that he was first and foremost the Bishop of Rome. He later switched to Spanish, a language he perfected during his decades of work as a missionary and archbishop in Peru. Prevost has also been a Peruvian citizen since 2015.
-
21:46
Leo XIV took a hard line with US Vice President JD Vance before the papal election
The fact that Pope Leo XIV is American does not prevent him from sharply criticizing the US government. As recently as February, when he was still a cardinal, he took a clear stance against US Vice President JD Vance, as reported by Bild.
Vance, who converted to the Catholic faith as an adult, had claimed in an interview: "There is a Christian concept that you love your family first, then your neighbor, then your community, then your fellow citizens - and only then the rest of the world. A large part of the radical left has turned this completely on its head."
JD Vance is wrong: Jesus doesn't ask us to rank our love for others https://t.co/hDKPKuMXmu via @NCRonline— Robert Prevost (@drprevost) February 3, 2025
The current Pope did not agree with the statement at all and rebuked Trump's vice president on Platform X: "JD Vance is wrong: Jesus does not ask us to evaluate or weigh our love for others." And three weeks ago, the cardinal shared a post that was harsh on the Trump administration's migration policy.
-
21:32
Pope Leo XIV celebrates first major mass on Friday
The new Pope Leo XIV will celebrate his first major mass as the newly elected head of the Catholic Church on Friday in the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican. This was announced to journalists by Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni.
The cardinals will also be present at the 11.00 a.m. mass. On Sunday, Leo XIV will also appear in public for the Regina Coeli midday prayer from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica.
-
20.41 hrs
Impression from St. Peter's Square
-
20.33 hrs
Pope's name Leo goes back to important predecessor
The new pope is called Leo XIV. The name goes back to an important predecessor in the Catholic Church - Leo I, nicknamed "the Great". He was born in Tuscany in 440 and died in Rome on November 10, 461. As Pope and Bishop of Rome, Leo I claimed for the first time to be the representative of the Apostle Peter. He claimed to have overall responsibility and authority as the first of the apostles over the entire Church.
Since then, there have been twelve other popes with the name Leo. Almost all of them came from what is now Italy. Leo III placed himself under the protection of Charlemagne and fled from opponents in Rome to Paderborn in 799. In 800, he crowned Charlemagne emperor. Leo V's pontificate ended with deadly violence. He was imprisoned and killed in 903 on the orders of the antipope Christophorus, who took over his office.
Leo VIII was in turn elected pope under the leadership of Emperor Otto I. However, Pope John, who had been dismissed for this, later returned to office, so that his opponent had to flee to become emperor. Leo IX did not come from Italy, but from what is now Eguisheim in Alsace, who increased the involvement of the College of Cardinals in the governance of the Church. He reorganized the papal administration.
The last bearer of the name Leo XIII lived from 1878 to 1903. He was regarded as a conciliator - under his pontificate, conflicts with Switzerland and many Latin American states were resolved.
-
20:08
"Tagesschau" with several glitches
The election of the new Pope has caused considerable program delays at SRF. The "Tagesschau" only started after the papal address - with a significant delay.
A planned live link to Rome with correspondent Simona Caminada did not materialize. Instead, SRF religion expert Norbert Bischofberger stepped in and provided presenter Florian Inhauser with initial assessments.
A connection to the Federal Palace and correspondent Christen also broke down. This was followed by sound problems and, in the meantime, a black screen.
Despite the technical glitches, Florian Inhauser remained professional and conducted the broadcast with aplomb. Shortly before the end of the broadcast, the live link to the Italian correspondent in Rome worked after all. Inhauser is unable to finish the interview, the picture of Caminada freezes, the connection is interrupted.
-
7.46 p.m.
Trump congratulates new pope: Great honor for the USA
Robert Francis Prevost is the 267th pontiff. The 69-year-old archbishop from Chicago has chosen the papal name Leo XIV. US President Donald Trump is delighted with the choice.
"It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope," Trump wrote on his online mouthpiece Truth Social. It is a "great honor" for the USA, Trump continued. He is looking forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. "It will be a very meaningful moment!"
-
7.28 pm
Leo XIV calls for peace in the world
Leo XIV sends a clear message with his first words: "Peace be with you all." The Pope wanted the greeting of peace to enter all hearts, all families. His greeting goes out to all peoples on earth, for whom he wishes peace without weapons.
"I am a bishop for you," he said, addressing the faithful. He wants a church that builds bridges and welcomes everyone. After a special greeting to the Church of Rome, he addresses the faithful in Spanish - in particular his diocese in Peru, where he has spent some time.
-
7.17 p.m.
Robert F. Prevost from the USA is Pope Leo XIV.
Robert F. Prevost from the USA is Pope Leo XIV. The 69-year-old cardinal is a Vatican man. His election is considered somewhat surprising by experts: he is the first US-American to occupy the Holy See.
Leo has not been chosen as Pope for 122 years. Leo XIII was the 256th pope of the Roman Catholic Church from 1878 to 1903 and was regarded as a political pope.
-
7.02 pm
This is how euphoric people are in St. Peter's Square
Despite network problems, a video from blue News reporter Samuel Walder has reached us. Watch the video to see just how euphoric the mood is in St. Peter's Square at the moment.
-
18:57
The papal election causes the internet to collapse
The mobile internet has collapsed in St. Peter's Square, reports our reporter on site. Tens of thousands of people are on site, all wanting to share their impressions. The network is not designed for this load at the moment.
-
18:44
Report: Pope elected in fourth ballot
According to the Italian news agency Ansa, the new Pope has been elected in the fourth round of voting. After the unsuccessful ballot on Wednesday, only three more ballots were needed on Thursday to achieve a two-thirds majority.
-
6.34 pm
The cardinals voted quickly
The successor to Pope Francis, who died at the age of 88, was chosen relatively quickly. The cardinals only entered the chapel yesterday, Wednesday, at around 5.45 p.m., where they then deliberated in strict isolation from the outside world. This means that no conclave has lasted longer than three days since the 1960s, and this time was no exception.
At 133 cardinals, the electoral body was larger than ever before. On the first evening, it took more than three hours for black smoke to rise into the evening sky above the Vatican for the first time. At midday on the second day, after two more rounds of voting, the signal was again given: no agreement. But by the evening, the time had come.
-
18:31
Here the crowds flock to St. Peter's Square
The news of the white smoke above the Sistine Chapel spreads rapidly. Just a few minutes later, crowds try to get into St. Peter's Square.
-
6.24 pm
Pope elected: Here's what happens now
It will still be a while before the name of the new head of 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide is known. According to the rite of the Catholic Church, the new Pope will now be clothed in white. All the cardinals swear to obey him. After praying together, they go to the central loggia of St. Peter's Basilica.
There the Habemus Papam (We have a Pope) is proclaimed - as is his name. Only then does the 267th pontiff in two millennia of church history step out himself and present himself to the public.
-
18:13
People flock to St. Peter's Square
The election of the new Pope mobilizes the people in Rome: the crowds flock to St. Peter's Square, reports our reporter on site. They all want to be there when the new Pope appears before the faithful for the first time.
-
6.08 pm
White smoke rises from the Sistine Chapel
Cheers erupt in St. Peter's Square: At 6.08 pm, white smoke rises from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel. The conclave has elected a new pope. The church bells in Rome ring.
-
5.47 p.m.
Does an open mic reveal the favorite in the papal election?
One of the favorites for the office of Pope, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, seems to have a prominent advocate in the conclave. Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, the 91-year-old dean of the College of Cardinals, could be heard wishing Parolin luck thanks to an open microphone during a mass before the start of the conclave.
"Auguri doppio" or "double best wishes" said the dean addressing Parolin. There was a debate in Italy as to whether this could have been a reference to Parolin's role among the cardinals, an informal declaration of support or even a premature congratulation.
At the same time, the faithful and journalists were reminded of an old Italian proverb: "He who enters the conclave as pope leaves it as a cardinal." The proverb warns against overconfidence on the part of the favorites in the papal elections.
The saying can be heard frequently in Rome at the moment, in casual conversations and in live television broadcasts, where commentators use it to dampen speculation. It is a reminder of the unpredictability of the conclave, where decisions are made behind closed doors and the results can surprise even seasoned Vatican watchers.
-
15:24
Problems of understanding? Cardinals focus on "mercy"
The conclave brings together 133 cardinals from all over the world - and even the Italians, who are strongly represented, are only a minority among them. How do the churchmen actually communicate when they elect the new pope in isolation from the outside world?
Latin is used from time to time, for example when the participants swear to secrecy or when casting their ballots, but when the cardinals have something to discuss with each other, very few of them are likely to resort to ancient languages.
The official language in the conclave is Italian, reports the Italian broadcaster Rai, citing the Vatican press office. However, it is quite possible that the cardinals will switch to languages that are more familiar to them.
In any case, interpreters or translators are not planned. Those who have difficulties understanding will have to rely on the Christian virtue of their colleagues. In this case, "they will entrust themselves to the Christian mercy of the confreres who can help them", Rai quotes Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni as saying. The cardinals will have to rely on this until a new pope is elected with a two-thirds majority. Only then will the conclave end.
-
3.04 pm
Souvenir seller complains: "Business is not going well"
News from our man from the Vatican - Samuel Walder writes:
A stall owner who sells souvenirs tells me: "Business is not going well. Despite the conclave and the rush to the Vatican, people are not buying more than usual. I think it's because everyone is waiting for the new Pope and no longer buying the old souvenirs associated with Francis."
The stand operator himself is from Rome. The conclave is nothing new to him: "I already experienced John Paul II. That was the first one. I've followed every conclave since then - Benedict, Francis and now this one." He believes that the decision will only be made after Sunday.
-
14:48
No pope, no problem: souvenir sales are up and running
Whether black or white smoke rises from the chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel: the business of souvenir sellers around the Vatican is going well even without a new pope - at least according to the news agency dpa.
"Rome is always touristy," says Alfredo, who has been running a stall directly on the colonnades of St. Peter's Square for 45 years and sells rosaries with a picture of Pope Francis for one euro. "Whether it's the conclave, the old or the new pope - people always buy the same thing."
Some retailers want to lower the prices of items with the image of the deceased pope once his successor has been elected - but this is not a must, says Massimo, a retailer with an eye on the Vatican. "People want a memento, even if they didn't particularly like the predecessor." The most unpopular was probably the German Pope Benedict XVI, he says. "But they all sold themselves".
EXCLUSIVE: A cross in Pope Francis’s honour, designed by Riccardo Penko, the jewelry designer of Conclave (2024)’s pectoral crosses. pic.twitter.com/uY8ul0rCTt— Pope Crave (@ClubConcrave) April 21, 2025
Many of the stalls on the Via della Conciliazione - the wide street on which many groups of pilgrims walk the last few meters to St. Peter's Square - have been in the family for generations. "We've been here for centuries," says Roberto Spizz with a laugh. He took over the stall from his grandparents.
In addition to postcards and jute bags with Rome motifs, he also sells souvenirs of Pope Francis - especially during the current Holy Year. But another remains the customers' favorite: "John Paul II is still the most popular."
Claudio, an employee of a large store near the Vatican, does not see any particular increase in sales around the conclave. Although there is "a lot of interest in the Pope that people know", he has not observed a buying frenzy. It will be a while before the new Pope can be seen on mugs, magnets or postcards: the new products will be available around two weeks after the "Habemus Papam" proclamation.
"The Vatican" runs tours, tourist attractions, accomodation and souveniers all aimed at consumers. Church goers consume spiritual enlightenment too l guess 😁— whisky | (@HbarWhisky) February 12, 2024
Francesco Trotta, manager of a bookshop on Via della Conciliazione, expects fresh products to be available sooner. "As soon as the official photo is approved, production will begin. That takes about two days," he says.
Until then, interest in religious books is growing - not only about popes, but also about cardinals. Literature about the French Cardinal Jean-Marc Aveline, who is one of the favorites for the papal election, has been particularly in demand recently. The speculation about the many favorites brings in customers, said Trotta.
-
1.12 p.m.
Pink smoke: women criticize conclave
Activists already criticized yesterday that the conclave is an all-male event that celebrates patriarchy. In protest, the Women's Ordination Conference let off pink smoke while shouting "Smoke out sexism".
🚺Feminist activists release pink smoke in protest of the Vatican’s male-only conclave, calling for greater representation of women— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 8, 2025
Let’s recall that the conclave’s first vote yesterday ended without success. The cardinals will keep repeating the vote until they elect a new… pic.twitter.com/nUTGRZhyHZ
-
12.21 pm
Black smoke - here's what's happening today
At the conclave in the Vatican, the cardinals were still unable to agree on a new pope in the second and third rounds of voting. At 11.51 a.m., black smoke rose again from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel - the sign that none of the 133 cardinals had been elected as Pope Francis' successor. The wait for the new leader of 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide therefore continues.
Two more rounds of voting are planned for the afternoon. Before that, however, it's back to the Vatican guest house Santa Marta. There, the cardinals will have lunch and rest before the next rounds of voting. They will then be taken back to the chapel at around 4 pm.
-
12.16 p.m.
Slovakian nuns happen to be in the right place at the right time
Two nuns from Slovakia also witnessed the black smoke live from St. Peter's Square. They had been traveling through Italy for a year, visiting numerous churches and monasteries.
"But we are only in Rome by chance during the conclave," they told blue News. Friends of theirs have invited them to Rome. "We see the Vatican as the holiest place of all. It's magical," they say.
-
11.55 a.m.
Black smoke: no pope elected yet
Black smoke rises from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel for the second time. The morning's ballots were accordingly unsuccessful.
-
11.05 a.m.
Seagulls with the best seats - and an audience of millions
It is not yet clear whether the cardinals have been able to agree on a new pope. No smoke has yet emerged from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel.
If you are not in St. Peter's Square, you can follow the developments live on stream (see above). There, the action is limited for the more than one million spectators. Only two seagulls seem to have taken a liking to the worldwide attention. They regularly position themselves behind the chimney and pose for the camera.
I'm watching Sky News waiting for the smoke, and my cats decided that the seagull on the Sistine Chapel's roof is the single most exciting thing ever 🤣#Conclave pic.twitter.com/rLCElU9DOL— Snow White Shadow (@DoomWingsShadow) May 7, 2025
-
10.22 a.m.
On the subject of security
Update from the Vatican from our colleague Walder:
All entrances and exits are guarded by at least two police officers. If you want to go further into the Vatican, you first have to get past the Swiss Guard.
If tourists want to enter St. Peter's Square, they first have to have their bags or rucksacks checked. Then they are checked again: Just like at the airport, you have to place your metal objects on a conveyor belt and have them scanned. Only then are you allowed in.
But it doesn't stop there: There are police officers patrolling everywhere and even the military is on duty. It reminds me a bit of the Federal Palace.
-
10.04 a.m.
How the conclave continues today
The cardinals gathered in Rome for the papal election are making another attempt to elect a new head of the Catholic Church. The 133 participants in the conclave, who are strictly shielded from the outside world, made their way to the Sistine Chapel again on Thursday, where up to four rounds of voting are planned during the course of the day.
From today onwards, the cardinals will vote up to four times a day - twice in the morning and twice in the afternoon - until a new head of the Church is found to succeed Pope Francis, who died on Easter Monday.
The number of ballots is unlimited. In most cases in the past century, the conclave needed between three and 14 ballots to elect a pope.
John Paul I, who died in 1978 after only 33 days in office, was elected in the fourth ballot. His successor John Paul II needed eight ballots. Francis achieved the necessary majority in the fifth ballot in 2013.
This time, it could possibly take longer because Francis has appointed many cardinals from far-flung parts of the world, including Mongolia, Sweden and Tonga. Many of the clergy hardly know each other personally, but must now agree on a pope.
-
10 a.m.
St. Peter's Square empty - queue in front of the Vatican Museum
While it is reasonably empty in St. Peter's Square this morning, people are queuing outside the Vatican Museum: visitors currently have to wait 20 minutes, reports Samuel Walder from the Vatican. Our man on the ground knows that the people waiting are mainly tourists.
-
9.21 a.m.
How does the smoke turn black - and white?
White - and black - smoke reveals whether a new pope has been elected - or not. The chimney is installed on the roof of the chapel especially for the conclave.
It is connected to two ovens: a cast-iron one from 1939, which is used for the ballot papers, and a newer one from 2005 for cartridges of chemicals to give the smoke a clear color.
The composition of the chemicals is precisely regulated: Black smoke - no election success - is produced by sulphur, anthracene and potassium perchlorate. White smoke - a new pope has been elected - is produced by lactose, potassium chlorate and tree resin.
Each cartridge contains several charges and produces smoke for around seven minutes. In addition, bells have been ringing since 2005 to make the moment of the successful election of the new pope unmistakable.
Nowadays, the smoke is directed outside via an electrically heated exhaust pipe with a fan - a safety mechanism.
-
8.54 a.m.
"You can feel a bit of the sacred"
Sullivan and Mars wait outside St. Peter's Basilica: they are not actually there for the papal election, but are very fascinated by the conclave: "We arrived today and want to visit Rome. We didn't even know the conclave was on." The place is very special, says Mars: "You can feel a bit of the sacred.
-
Thursday, May 8, 8:45 a.m.
Will a new pope be elected today?
After an unsuccessful ballot and a first night in isolation from the rest of the world, around 130 cardinals in the conclave continue their search for a new pope today. Since early Wednesday evening, the cardinals under the age of 80 who are allowed to vote have been in the conclave. This means they are among themselves - until a new head of 1.4 billion Catholics is elected.
Up to four rounds of voting are planned for today. Smoke signals will be given in the morning or around noon and in the evening - if it takes that long.
-
21:29
Up to four ballots on Thursday
Tens of thousands of people in St. Peter's Square watched the conclave to elect the new pope from the roof of the Sistine Chapel. It took much longer than usual before the first smoke signal was given.
The signal only came a good three hours after the chapel doors had closed. Until then, those waiting gave vent to their impatience with choruses of clapping. There was laughter when an airplane trailed white contrails of condensation into the sky behind the chimney.
It is generally expected that the decision will be made by the end of this week. The conclave, which is closed off from the public, continues tomorrow, Thursday. Up to four rounds of voting will then take place, two in the morning and two in the afternoon - unless there is a two-thirds majority in favor of one of the cardinals.
-
9 p.m.
Papal election postponed: Black smoke rises from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel
No new head of the Catholic Church has been elected at the conclave to elect the new Pope. Black smoke rose from the chimney above the Sistine Chapel. This means that the 133 cardinals eligible to vote were unable to agree on a successor to Pope Francis, who died on Easter Monday, with the necessary majority.
Black smoke signalled the end of the first day of the conclave at 21:00, hours after the doors of the Sistine Chapel were closed with the words, "Extra omnes" or "Everyone out."— Vatican News (@VaticanNews) May 7, 2025
This means the conclave will continue tomorrow morning when the Cardinal electors will gather once… pic.twitter.com/Yyo0BTsdvG
-
7.16 pm
People in Rome wait anxiously for smoke signals
The calm before the storm: thousands of people wait in front of St. Peter's Square for the smoke that could rise from 7.00 pm today.
Crowds wait for the smoke which will reveal the result of the first conclave ballot. pic.twitter.com/4v4TDzGrwB— Vatican News (@VaticanNews) May 7, 2025
Has a new pope already been elected, or do we still have to be patient?
-
5.45 pm
Papal election begins: first smoke expected around 7 p.m.
The first round of voting begins. Smoke is expected to rise from the newly installed chimney for the first time at around 7.00 pm. Practically everyone expects it to be black. It is extremely unlikely that there will be a new pope straight away. To ensure that the color is clearly visible, some chemicals are added when the ballot papers that produce the smoke are burned. Nevertheless, it is sometimes gray.
-
4.45 p.m.
Conclave begins
The world is now looking to Rome: after more than twelve years, a new pope is being elected. More than 130 cardinals from all over the world entered the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican for solemn chants to determine the successor to the late Pope Francis, strictly shielded from the public. However, the door is still open. Only when the Latin call "extra omnes" ("All out") is heard must all non-participants leave the chapel. Then the 133 cardinals are among themselves.
It may take some time before the 267th pope in two millennia of church history is announced. It is generally expected that the decision will be made by the end of this week. However, this is not certain. Until then, the rest of the world will have to rely on smoke signals from the chimney on the roof of the chapel. Black means: no decision yet. White: there is a new pope.Cardinals attend conclave in Sistine Chapel - GalleryCardinals attend conclave in Sistine Chapel - Gallery
-
4.11 pm
Romans on pope election: "We are used to many foreigners"
blue News editor Samuel Walder spoke to a local in St. Peter's Square. Find out what he thinks of the papal election and the associated hype in the video.
-
2.08 pm
What happens today
The cardinals are still on their lunch break. The rest of today's program is as follows:
15.45: Drive to the Apostolic Palace.
16.30: Entry into the Sistine Chapel. Each cardinal must swear an oath of secrecy and promise to uphold the electoral rules.
5.30 p.m.: The first round of voting begins.
7 p.m.: Smoke rises from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel. The color depends on the outcome of the election: If a pope has already been elected, white smoke can be seen - otherwise it is black.
-
2 p.m.
blue News editor Samuel Walder: "Every person is checked twice"
blue News editor Samuel Walder follows the conclave directly from the Vatican. He perceives the atmosphere in St. Peter's Square as special: "Despite the huge crowd, almost everyone is behaving very considerately." Older people are helped through the crowds and space is made for them.
People had come from everywhere. "But most of the people I met were tourists and not explicitly there for the conclave." The many military and police officers were striking. They were constantly patrolling St. Peter's Square. "Entrances are guarded by several people at once." Every person who wants to enter the grounds is checked - twice.
-
12 noon
Priest: "I don't think we will have a long conclave"
The opening mass is over. The cardinals leave St. Peter's Basilica and return to the Santa Maria guest house for lunch at 12 noon.
Meanwhile, numerous onlookers are gathered in St. Peter's Square. blue News talks to a priest who works at the Vatican: "The conclave is a special moment. Not only for the people who come here to the Vatican, but also for the cardinals and the entire Vatican."
According to him, the cardinals have already had plenty of time to discuss and pray in the so-called pre-conclave. That's why he says: "I don't think we'll have a long conclave. But that is my personal opinion."
-
11.19 am
blue News on site
Editor Samuel Walder has traveled to the Vatican for blue News - and joins the conclave ticker with a first impression of St. Peter's Basilica.
-
10 a.m.
Mass begins at the start
Cardinals from all over the world have gathered in the Vatican for the last major mass before the election of the new Pope begins. The "Pro eligendo Romano Pontefice" ("For the election of the Roman Pontiff") service in St. Peter's Basilica will be presided over by the Dean of the College of Cardinals, the Italian Giovanni Battista Re.
You can follow the mass in the livestream above.
-
9.55 a.m.
These are the favorites for the papal election
The lists of possible successors to Francis have been getting longer by the day. These men are considered to have the best chances.The favorites in the 2025 papal electionThe favorites in the 2025 papal election
-
9.50 a.m.
Experts: Decision still this week
If, as expected, no agreement is reached today in the first round, voting will take place twice in the morning and twice in the afternoon - until the matter is decided. Most Vatican experts expect this to happen this week.
The Argentinian Jorge Mario Bergoglio, who then gave himself the papal name Francis, was elected in 2013 after a day and a half, in the fifth ballot. He led the Catholic world church until his death on Easter Monday at the age of 88.
-
9.30 a.m.
Nobody expects white smoke today
The first round of voting will take place on Wednesday afternoon - and then, in all probability, black smoke will rise from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel in the early evening. No one expects a new pontiff to be elected immediately.
Only with a two-thirds majority - i.e. at least 89 votes - will the smoke be white. That could take some time. When the time comes, it will be announced from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica: Habemus Papam (We have a Pope). Then the new head of the Church is revealed to the public.
Two and a half weeks after the death of Pope Francis, 133 cardinals from all over the world come together in the Sistine Chapel to decide on his successor without any external contact.
The first round of voting will take place on Wednesday afternoon. A decision is not yet expected. A two-thirds majority is required to elect the pontiff - the 267th pope in two millennia of church history.
There are 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide. The media and bookmakers consider the current number two in the Catholic church state, Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, to be the favorite. As the highest-ranking cardinal, the 70-year-old will also preside over the conclave. There are two cardinals from Switzerland.