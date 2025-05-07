14:48

Whether black or white smoke rises from the chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel: the business of souvenir sellers around the Vatican is going well even without a new pope - at least according to the news agency dpa.

"Rome is always touristy," says Alfredo, who has been running a stall directly on the colonnades of St. Peter's Square for 45 years and sells rosaries with a picture of Pope Francis for one euro. "Whether it's the conclave, the old or the new pope - people always buy the same thing."

Some retailers want to lower the prices of items with the image of the deceased pope once his successor has been elected - but this is not a must, says Massimo, a retailer with an eye on the Vatican. "People want a memento, even if they didn't particularly like the predecessor." The most unpopular was probably the German Pope Benedict XVI, he says. "But they all sold themselves".

EXCLUSIVE: A cross in Pope Francis’s honour, designed by Riccardo Penko, the jewelry designer of Conclave (2024)’s pectoral crosses. pic.twitter.com/uY8ul0rCTt — Pope Crave (@ClubConcrave) April 21, 2025

Many of the stalls on the Via della Conciliazione - the wide street on which many groups of pilgrims walk the last few meters to St. Peter's Square - have been in the family for generations. "We've been here for centuries," says Roberto Spizz with a laugh. He took over the stall from his grandparents.

In addition to postcards and jute bags with Rome motifs, he also sells souvenirs of Pope Francis - especially during the current Holy Year. But another remains the customers' favorite: "John Paul II is still the most popular."

Claudio, an employee of a large store near the Vatican, does not see any particular increase in sales around the conclave. Although there is "a lot of interest in the Pope that people know", he has not observed a buying frenzy. It will be a while before the new Pope can be seen on mugs, magnets or postcards: the new products will be available around two weeks after the "Habemus Papam" proclamation.

"The Vatican" runs tours, tourist attractions, accomodation and souveniers all aimed at consumers. Church goers consume spiritual enlightenment too l guess 😁 — whisky | (@HbarWhisky) February 12, 2024

Francesco Trotta, manager of a bookshop on Via della Conciliazione, expects fresh products to be available sooner. "As soon as the official photo is approved, production will begin. That takes about two days," he says.

Until then, interest in religious books is growing - not only about popes, but also about cardinals. Literature about the French Cardinal Jean-Marc Aveline, who is one of the favorites for the papal election, has been particularly in demand recently. The speculation about the many favorites brings in customers, said Trotta.