A great honor: no pope has attended the swearing-in ceremony of the Swiss Guard since 1968. Bild: sda

For the first time in 57 years, the head of the Roman Catholic Church took part in the swearing-in ceremony of the Swiss Guards in the Vatican. Pope Leo XIV received a standing ovation from the 800 or so guests.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The swearing-in of the Swiss Guards in the Vatican has taken place.

Pope Leo XIV was received with a standing ovation by around 800 guests.

The head of the Roman Catholic Church took part in the swearing-in ceremony for the first time in 57 years. Show more

Shortly before 5 p.m., the Pope entered the Damasus Court in the Vatican in Rome, where he immediately greeted the commander of the Pontifical Swiss Guard in the Vatican, Christoph Graf.

At 5 p.m. sharp, trumpets sounded from one of the balconies, signaling the opening of the ceremonies for the swearing-in of 27 Swiss Guards. A few moments later, the first drumming guardsmen marched onto the Damasus Court in the Apostolic Palace, the Pope's official residence in the Vatican.

It is a great honor that the Holy Father is taking part in the swearing-in of the Swiss Guards today, Graf said at the opening of the swearing-in ceremony. "On behalf of the Swiss Guard - your Guard! - I thank you for this memorable occasion."

Ein historischer Moment - die Vereidigung der neuen Schweizergardisten 2025 im Vatikan: https://t.co/ClKWSWsmps pic.twitter.com/AWxa72sb7Y — Vatican News (@vaticannews_de) October 4, 2025

The two Swiss cardinals in the Vatican, Emil Paul Tscherrig and Kurt Koch, also took part in the swearing-in ceremony for the 27 Swiss Guards. President of the Swiss Confederation Karin Keller-Sutter and National Council President Maja Riniker were also present.

Pope Leo XIV thanks the Guard

Before the ceremony came to an end, Pope Leo XIV addressed a word of thanks to the Swiss Guards. This thanks went first and foremost to God - but also to the bishops and cardinals who were present on this day and to the President of the Swiss Confederation.

In this day and age, an oath like the one taken by the Swiss Guards means a great deal, the Pope continued. He also thanked the families of the guardsmen who took their oath on this day. An oath that shows what it means to make a sacrifice, to give your life for someone. "Dio vi benedica" - "God bless you" - concluded the Pope.

The papal Swiss Guard is a guard force of Swiss soldiers responsible for protecting the Pope and his residence. It is the oldest military corps still in existence in the world. The Swiss Guards protect the Apostolic Palace, the entrances to Vatican City and the Pope's summer residence in the small Italian town of Castel Gandolfo.