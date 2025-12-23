The Libyan military chief Ali Ahmad al-Haddad has died in a plane crash. IMAGO/Anadolu Agency (Archivbild)

The private plane carrying the Libyan military chief was in the air over Turkey for a good 40 minutes before contact was lost. The fate of the occupants is now certain.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Libyan military chief Muhammad Ali Ahmad al-Haddad has died in a plane crash in Turkey.

Contact with the private Falcon 50 aircraft broke off 40 minutes after take-off from Ankara.

An emergency landing signal was sent beforehand. Show more

This article was last updated at 23:36.

The Chief of Staff of the Libyan government in Tripoli, Mohammed al-Haddad, has died in a plane crash in Turkey. This was announced by the Prime Minister of the government in Tripoli, Abdel Hamid Dbaiba. Al-Haddad and his four companions were killed in a "tragic and painful accident" on their way back from an official visit to Turkey. He had received the news "with deep sadness", explained Dbaiba.

According to Turkish sources, the Falcon 50 aircraft had taken off from Ankara before contact was lost after a good 40 minutes in the air. The wreckage of the plane was found around 80 kilometers south of the Turkish capital, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on X. An emergency landing message had previously been received.

Turkish army officers and rescue teams are searching for the remains of the private jet. Efekan Akyuz/AP/dpa

Al-Haddad was chief of staff of the Dbaiba government in Tripoli, which is at enmity with the government in eastern Libya. Turkey is considered the most important supporter of the government in Tripoli. In 2019, Ankara provided military support to help it fend off a major offensive in which General Khalifa Haftar wanted to take Tripoli.

A civil war raged in Libya for many years after the fall of long-term ruler Muammar al-Gaddafi in 2011. Today, the North African country, where militias and foreign states continue to fight for power and resources, is effectively divided.