Liechtenstein is examining closer European integration, as Head of Government Brigitte Haas said in an interview. Unlike Switzerland, the Principality is already a member of the EEA.

According to Prime Minister Brigitte Haas, Liechtenstein is examining European integration. The reason for this are the efforts of EEA member state Iceland, which is flirting with EU membership, as the Austrian news agency APA writes.

A working group has been set up "to take a very open look at European integration", said the Principality's head of government, Brigitte Haas, to APA. "We are examining all options without blinkers." However, joining the EU "would be more than a big leap. I can't imagine that at the moment," she said.

At the same time, Haas emphasized: "We have to be prepared and do our brainstorming, our research now: What possibilities are there for Liechtenstein to be and remain embedded in Europe?" There are various forms of cooperation.

EEA member for 30 years, recently joined the IMF

Liechtenstein has been a member of the European Economic Area (EEA) for more than 30 years. The country is also a member of the Council of Europe, the UN and the World Trade Organization (WTO). The latest institution that Liechtenstein has voluntarily joined is the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

For Liechtenstein, membership of the IMF is "a big boost", as annual audits take place. "That's why we have no plans to join the next body or institution, but we believe we are very well represented and also very solidly represented."

"Our protection is not the army"

Liechtenstein, which does not have its own army, relies on solidarity. "Our protection is not the army," confirmed Haas. "I believe our protection is that we are a valuable partner at the heart of Europe. That we are committed, that we are reliable, that we support Austria in its UN Security Council candidacy, for example."

Liechtenstein supports all EU sanctions, even though it is under no obligation to do so. "We can offer this security, including by initiating certain initiatives in the UN." The country also shows solidarity when it comes to international humanitarian aid. And Liechtenstein, with its 40,000 inhabitants, has taken in around 800 people from Ukraine, which is a relatively large number.

When it comes to security strategy, Liechtenstein is also seeking an exchange with its neighbors. Austrian experts, for example, have provided valuable input to their colleagues from the interior and foreign affairs departments, Haas explained. She also asked Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker at a meeting last week whether Liechtenstein could continue to draw on such expertise if necessary, Haas continued. Stocker had agreed. Similar collaborations also exist with Switzerland and Germany.

Traffic problems in the border region

In view of the traffic congestion that commuters from the border region, among others, experience on a daily basis, Haas reported on an initiative: it is about a cross-border tariff unit in public transport between Switzerland, Vorarlberg and Liechtenstein. "One region, one ticket. That would be the goal," said Haas.

She still sees the decision of her fellow countrymen against the double-track expansion of the railroad line between Feldkirch and Buchs as a missed opportunity, said Haas. "I'm still unhappy, because I've always said that the next step would be for ÖBB to stop running to Zurich via Sargans. And I'll give you three guesses what's on the table now: ÖBB will travel to Zurich via Bregenz, Sankt Margrethen." On the other hand, if this proposal is implemented, the free route could be used for the S-Bahn again.

Haas fears more traffic due to the planned Feldkirch city tunnel. "That's not so welcome on our side, of course. We'll have to see how we can manage that. The roads are already overloaded at certain times." Liechtenstein is also trying to set up bus lanes.

Liechtenstein's first female head of government

Haas was elected head of government in the spring. In an interview with APA, she expressed her delight at being the first woman to hold the position of Liechtenstein's head of government. "I think it shows that women are also very equal until then." Haas pointed out that Liechtenstein only introduced women's suffrage in 1984. Role models are important. "It's not easy, and I would like to start by addressing us women, to motivate women to stand up for themselves."