Following Sunday's parliamentary elections in Liechtenstein, one thing is certain: for the first time in the Principality's history, Brigitte Haas will become head of government. Her party, the Patriotic Union, won the most votes in parliament with 38.3 percent.

This means that the strongest party will now traditionally be able to appoint the leader and two other members of the state government.

On Sunday, only the 25-member parliament (Landtag) was elected for a four-year legislative period. However, the focus was on the two candidates for head of government from the two leading major parties, the Progressive Citizens' Party (FBP) and the Patriotic Union (VU). The VU was ahead with a 2.4 percent increase in votes.

Fiercely fought election campaign

The FBP lost 8.4 percent and came in at 27.5 percent. The two small parties in parliament, the Democrats for Liechtenstein (DPL) and the Free List, achieved 23.3 percent and 10.9 percent respectively.

The politically little-known lawyer Brigitte Haas from the VU was already ahead in the fiercely contested election campaign. This was mainly because her challenger from the FBP, the former Liechtenstein Foreign Minister Ernst Walch, was accused of controversial dealings in the fiduciary sector.

Haas' final election will be sealed by the newly elected parliament at its first session on March 20. Haas succeeds Daniel Risch from the VU, who had served as deputy before his four-year term as head of government.