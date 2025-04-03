Radio Liechtenstein no longer receives any public funding. And therefore falls silent. sda

There will no longer be a radio station in Liechtenstein from Thursday evening. The only radio station should have been privatized following a vote. But nobody wanted to buy the station.

Petar Marjanović

On Thursday evening at 6 p.m., Radio Liechtenstein will fall silent forever. According to a statement on the station's website, the last day of broadcasting marks the end of "an important chapter in Liechtenstein's media landscape".

The closure follows a referendum in October 2024, in which 55.4 percent of voters approved an initiative to abolish the Broadcasting Act - which also meant the station would no longer receive state funding.

During the referendum campaign, the initiators criticized the costs of four million francs per year. They called for the "privatization" of Radio Liechtenstein. However, this will not happen. The Board of Directors justified the immediate closure on the grounds that there would otherwise not be enough money to shut down the radio station and implement the redundancy plan for the 25 employees.

The current managing director of the radio station, Doris Quaderer, expressed her disappointment in the "St. Galler Tagblatt":

«Privatization was never about shutting down. I find it grossly negligent to sink a medium that has existed for almost thirty years.»

In a statement on the short news service "Bluesky", Swiss media researcher Manuel Puppis saw parallels to countries where public broadcasting is under political pressure: "You shouldn't believe the populists that the market will fix it. At least not in small countries."

The media portal "Persönlich.com" reports that no Swiss media company wanted to take over Radio Liechtenstein either. It quotes Nicola Bomio, head of radio at the publishing house "CH Media": "CH Media focuses on the Swiss media market. The question of a takeover therefore does not arise."