In Beihai, China, lightning strikes an electric car several times. Despite the deafening strikes, both the occupants and the sensitive electronics of the BYD Song Plus remain completely unharmed.

Christian Thumshirn

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Beihai, China, a BYD Song Plus was struck several times by lightning - a passing car filmed the spectacular event.

The occupants were unharmed and neither the battery nor the electronics of the electric car were damaged.

The metal bodywork conducted the lightning safely like a Faraday cage, demonstrating the high level of safety of modern electric cars during thunderstorms. Show more

In the southern Chinese city of Beihai, an electric car was struck by lightning several times. The spectacular event was accidentally recorded by the dashcam of another road user.

Within a few seconds, three lightning strikes hit the Chinese BYD Song Plus directly, causing a loud bang and visible burn marks on the roof of the car.

Lightning strikes filmed: Spectacle on the road

Despite the impressive lightning spectacle, the occupants were unharmed and the vehicle electronics were not damaged in any way.

The metal body of the electric car acted like a Faraday cage and safely dissipated the electrical discharge.

The video impressively demonstrates how robust and safe modern cars are, even in the face of extreme forces of nature.

