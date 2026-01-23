Soeren Stache/dpa
An airplane was struck by lightning while en route from Stuttgart to Vienna.
An airplane was struck by lightning while en route from Stuttgart to Vienna.
The Eurowings flight was already in the air when the lightning struck, according to a spokeswoman for the airline. As a precaution, the plane turned back to Stuttgart for a technical inspection. Flight safety was not compromised at any time. The plane landed back at its departure airport after about 40 minutes.
A total of 106 passengers and the crew had been on board. The passengers were rebooked onto other flights. Technicians inspected the aircraft following the incident on Thursday evening. According to a spokeswoman, the Airbus A320 will be able to take off again later today. The “Stuttgarter Nachrichten” was the first to report the story.