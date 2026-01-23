An airplane was struck by lightning while en route from Stuttgart to Vienna.

The Eurowings flight was already in the air when the lightning struck, according to a spokeswoman for the airline. As a precaution, the plane turned back to Stuttgart for a technical inspection. Flight safety was not compromised at any time. The plane landed back at its departure airport after about 40 minutes.

A total of 106 passengers and the crew had been on board. The passengers were rebooked onto other flights. Technicians inspected the aircraft following the incident on Thursday evening. According to a spokeswoman, the Airbus A320 will be able to take off again later today. The “Stuttgarter Nachrichten” was the first to report the story.