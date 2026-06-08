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Surreal scenes near Jericho Like something out of a disaster movie - rocket stuck in the desert

Christian Thumshirn

8.6.2026

A rocket is half stuck in the ground, the landscape looks deserted and unreal. The seemingly apocalyptic scene near Jericho shows how the conflict between Israel and Iran is now affecting the entire region.

08.06.2026, 15:19

While Israel and Iran continue their attacks, a rocket has fallen near Jericho in the West Bank. It remains unclear whether the missile exploded or fell as a dud.

Surreal images in the middle of the desert

The footage shows a surreal scene: in the middle of a barren landscape, the rocket protrudes halfway out of the ground.

You can see the apocalyptic-looking images in the video above.

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