The Norwegian cruise ship "Nordstjernen" had an accident after setting sail from the German port of Rostock-Warnemünde on the Baltic Sea. KEYSTONE/Jens Büttner/dpa

A Norwegian cruise ship has had an accident in the port of Rostock and rammed into the shore. Tugs had to free the listed ship.

A Norwegian cruise ship rammed into the opposite shore in Rostock-Warnemünde, Germany, shortly after casting off.

Around 150 passengers are believed to have been on board the "Nordstjernen", which was on its way to Norway.

According to the state water protection authority, the ship was unable to move forward at the cruise terminal in the Baltic Sea port due to a technical defect and hit an embankment on the opposite bank. According to the police, there were no injuries or environmental damage due to leaking fuel.

Amount of damage unknown

The "Nordstjernen", built in Hamburg in 1956, then sailed to the nearest berth under its own power. According to the authorities, the ship was banned from continuing its voyage and brought to Rostock's overseas port by tugboats.

The extent of the damage to the listed ship was not yet known.

According to the port authority, the passengers are currently on board; there is still no information about a possible onward journey. Inspectors from the ship classification society are also said to be on board at the moment.

The experts are inspecting the technical safety of the ship before they can approve the continuation of the voyage, as the Rostock Port and Maritime Authority informed the German Press Agency on request.

