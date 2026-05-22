ARCHIVE - The newly elected Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene speaks to the media in the parliament in Vilnius. Photo: Mindaugas Kulbis/AP/dpa Keystone

In a large-scale operation, the authorities in Lithuania have taken action against criminal groups that fly smuggled goods from neighboring Belarus into the Baltic state using weather balloons.

Keystone-SDA SDA

According to the police of the Baltic EU and NATO country, a total of 27 people were arrested this week. They are alleged to have organized the illegal transport by air together with Belarusian smugglers.

Among them were 13 Lithuanian police and border guard officers suspected of abuse of authority.

According to the police, the criminal groups acted in an organized manner and used GPS devices and encrypted means of communication to precisely track the landing locations of weather balloons and coordinate their activities. The smuggled cargo was then collected and sold.

This threatened national, economic and security policy interests as well as civil aviation and public safety, it said.

Head of government: Strike against smuggling

Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene said that the arrest of more than a dozen officials was "very painful news for the state and society". However, it shows that the law enforcement authorities are acting and taking measures.

According to the information, 74 searches were carried out in the course of the operation. There were 49 suspects in total.

Repeated disruptions to air traffic

At the end of last year, an increasing number of weather balloons from Belarus flew into the airspace over Lithuania. The balloons are usually used by smugglers to send cigarettes from Belarus across the border illegally.

This repeatedly disrupted air traffic. The airport in the capital Vilnius had to be closed several times.

A state of emergency has therefore been in force in Lithuania since December. This allows the authorities and military to react more quickly to airspace violations caused by balloons. The penalties against smugglers have also been tightened - they now face immediate prison sentences.