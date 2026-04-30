ARCHIVE - An M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (Himars) during a military exercise. Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix Foto/AP/dpa/Archive image Keystone

Lithuania wants to acquire another battery of US Himars multiple rocket launchers, including ammunition and equipment, to strengthen its defense capabilities.

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An agreement has been reached between the US government and the Lithuanian Military Procurement Agency, according to the Ministry of Defense of the Baltic EU and NATO country. Accordingly, the purchase agreement concluded in 2022 for the mobile missile system with a range of 300 kilometers has been extended.

No direct details were given regarding the purchase price. The total value of the two contracts for the Himars batteries reportedly amounts to around 778 million US dollars. The purchase contract for the first battery was valued at 495 million US dollars at the time. Delivery of the system manufactured by Lockheed Martin is scheduled for this year.

Lithuania borders the Russian Baltic Sea exclave of Kaliningrad and Russia's ally Belarus, whose territory is considered a deployment zone for Russian forces. Lithuania feels threatened by Russia due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine four years ago and is therefore massively arming itself. In future, a Bundeswehr armored brigade will also be permanently stationed in the Baltic state.