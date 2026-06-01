ARCHIVE - During a celebration of the 35th anniversary of Lithuania's independence from the Soviet Union, people carry a giant Ukrainian and a Lithuanian flag to protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Photo: Mindaugas Kulbis/AP/dpa Keystone

Lithuania's head of government Inga Ruginiene is campaigning for Ukraine, which has been attacked by Russia, to become a full member of the EU as soon as possible.

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"Ukraine must become a full EU member by 2030. This process has been dragging on for far too long. That is why we must do everything we can to speed it up," said Ruginiene in Vilnius after the second Lithuanian-Ukrainian government consultations. It is very important that all six negotiation chapters on Ukraine's EU accession are opened now.

Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys also called for accession negotiations to begin immediately: "Ukraine's EU membership is the most important security guarantee both for the country itself and for Europe as a whole. It is in our common interest that Ukraine, with all its military strength as well as its human and economic potential, joins our community as soon as possible."

Merz strives for associated EU membership for Ukraine

Lithuania's head of government was responding to a proposal by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. The latter had recently proposed a special status for Ukraine as an "associate member" of the EU, because in his opinion a quick full accession is out of the question. From Berlin's point of view, the proposal builds a political bridge. For Ukraine, however, this does not go far enough.

Lithuania has been a member of the EU and NATO since 2004. The Baltic state is one of the biggest international advocates of Ukraine, which has been defending itself against a Russian invasion for more than four years with Western help.