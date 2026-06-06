In the Baltic EU and NATO member state Lithuania, the four-party alliance that has ruled until now has collapsed. At a party conference in Vilnius, the Social Democrats decided to end their cooperation with Nemunas' populist Dawn party and exclude it from their center-left coalition. Party leader Mindaugas Sinkevicius justified the move with the unpredictability of the protest party and the increasing radicalization of its founder and chairman Remigijus Zemaitaitis.

According to Lithuanian media reports, the Social Democrats want to enter into talks with the opposition Democratic Union for Lithuania, which is to become the new junior partner and secure the governing majority in parliament. The other two coalition parties in government are the Farmers' and Greens' Union and the Electoral Action of Poles of Lithuania - Christian Family Alliance.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda welcomed the Social Democrats' announcement to change the composition of the coalition. "This is a long-awaited decision," he announced in a statement. In it, the head of state expressed the expectation that the realignment of the government would not take too long.

Highly controversial governing coalition

There had recently been increasing tensions within the governing coalition. In May, for example, Nemunas' Dawn Party voted against the construction of a new military training ground near the border with Belarus, which was also supported by the opposition. Investigations by the financial crime authority against Zemaitaitis, who is not a member of the government, are also causing unrest due to ambiguities in party financing.

The participation of Nemunas' Dawn in government has always been controversial in Lithuania. The newly founded protest party, which combines left-wing positions with a right-wing populist program, became the third strongest party in the autumn 2024 elections and remained part of the coalition even after a government reshuffle, despite public protests.

The main concerns then, as now, were directed at Zemaitaitis, who had attracted attention on several occasions for allegedly making anti-Semitic statements. In December 2025, the politician was found guilty of incitement to hatred in a verdict that has not yet become final.